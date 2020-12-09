Creative Stage V2 soundbar has been launched in India. Powered by Creative's Sound Blaster tech, it is claimed to deliver an enhanced audio experience for TV, computer, and gaming purposes. The Creative Stage V2 soundbar, successor to the Creative Stage soundbar, has bigger dimensions and is said to deliver a wider surround soundstage audio. It is fitted with two custom-tuned, mid-range drivers and accompanied by a dedicated tower-sized subwoofer. It is said to have wide compatibility and can be paired with TVs, computers, mobile phones, and gaming consoles.

Creative Stage V2 price, availability

The Creative Stage V2 soundbar will be available for purchase by the third week of December at a special launch price of Rs. 9,999 on Amazon and Flipkart. The company says that the special launch price will only stay for a while, after which the soundbar will cost Rs. 17,999.

Creative Stage V2 specifications, features

The Creative Stage V2 soundbar is fitted with two custom-tuned, mid-range 2.25-inch drivers and comes with a side-firing subwoofer that together deliver up to 160W peak power, Creative says. Users will have to option to enable Clear Dialog audio, as well as surround sound, that uses Sound Blaster tech claimed to provide a wider surround soundstage.

Creative Stage V2 soundbar has a frequency response range of 55Hz to 20,000Hz, and an impedance of 4 ohm. The soundbar comes with a wide range of connectivity options — TV ARC, optical, AUX, Bluetooth v5.0, and audio streaming via USB. It is claimed to support all PS4 variants, as well as the Nintendo Switch.

The Creative Stage V2 soundbar is accessible via remote control, which allows users to control playback, apart from switch input sources, adjust treble and bass settings, toggle Surround and Clear Dialog on or off. The soundbar, also wall mountable, weighs 2kg, while the subwoofer weighs 3.3kg.

Will iPhone 12 mini become the affordable iPhone we've been waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.