Creative Outlier Air True Wireless earphones are the latest entrant into the ever growing TWS market in India. Singapore-based Creative, well known for its computer peripherals and audio products, has launched the Creative Outlier Air earphones in India on Wednesday. Priced at Rs. 6,999 for the launch, the true wireless earphones will take on the affordable and mid-range segments for TWS earphones in India, hoping to win over customers with better specifications and battery life. The earphones are available now on Amazon, and go up against popular options at the price from brands such as 1More, Boat, and Noise.

Creative Outlier Air specifications and features

The key feature of the Creative Outlier Air is support for the aptX Bluetooth codec, which will improve sound quality on supported devices, which includes most Android smartphones. There is also AAC codec support, so the earphones are equally suited to use with an iOS device.

Battery life is claimed to be 30 hours in total, with the earphones offering 10 hours of battery life per charge and the case adding two extra charge cycles. The aluminium charging case has a USB Type-C port for charging, and features a slide-out design and indicator lights for an idea of the battery levels and connectivity status.

The earphones have 5.6mm graphene drivers, and are IPX5 rated for water resistance, making them suitable for fitness and some level of outdoor usage. There is also voice assistant support, with the earphones able to invoke the voice assistant on the paired smartphone. The earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and feature an in-canal fit for better passive noise isolation.

Creative Outlier Air pricing vs competition

The Creative Outlier Air goes up against strong competition in the segment, including the 1More Stylish True Wireless Earphones our long-time top pick in the sub-Rs. 10,000 space. Features such as aptX support and the claimed class-leading battery life make the Rs. 6,999 Creative Outlier Air a major contender in the space, particularly for Android smartphone users.

