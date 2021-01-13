Coolpad Cool Bass Buds with Bluetooth v5.0 and a digital battery indicator have been launched in India. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones come with Quick Charging technology that claims to provide up to three hours of music playback on 15 minutes of charge. The Coolpad Cool Bass Buds TWS works with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants. The buds feature 13mm dynamic drivers and have a digital display case.

The earbuds mark Coolpad's entry into the accessories segment. Coolpad India CEO, Fisher Yuan, said at the launch of the Coolpad Cool Bass Buds that the company will be launching a range of accessories for smartphones throughout 2021.

Coolpad Cool Bass Buds price

The Coolpad Cool Bass Buds are priced at Rs. 1,199 in India and available for purchase on Amazon. The TWS earbuds are offered in Black and Blue colour variants.

Coolpad Cool Bass Buds specifications, features

The Coolpad Cool Bass Buds have an in-ear design and feature 13mm deep bass dynamic drivers. Coolpad has provided the earphones with a USB Type-C port for charging. Its charging case has an LED screen that shows the battery life. The earbuds come with a built-in mic for calling purposes.

The earphones come with a 40mAh battery for each earbud that provides 4.5 hours of music playback, as per the company. The battery life can be extended up to 20 hours with the charging case that has a 400mAh battery. The Coolpad Cool Bass Buds have what the company calls Dolphin Design 2.0 and are lightweight at 50 grams. The TWS earphones are also claimed to be sweat resistant. The company does not mention an IP rating.

The Coolpad Cool Bass Buds TWS come with Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity featuring a 10-metre range and instant pairing features. Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants can be used by pressing the left earbud button twice.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.