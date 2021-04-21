Bowers & Wilkins PI7, PI5 TWS Earbuds With Qualcomm aptX Technology Launched

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 and PI5 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in the US. They are premium offerings from the company that have Qualcomm aptX technology built in. The Bowers & Wilkins PI7 and PI5 earbuds are offered in two colours each with the Bowers & Wilkins PI7 boasting of 24-bit true wireless design and the Bowers & Wilkins PI5 boating of all-day battery life. Both support some form of noise cancellation and come with cases that support fast wireless charging.

Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Bowers & Wilkins PI5 price

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 are priced at $399 (roughly Rs. 30,100) while Bowers & Wilkins PI5 are priced at $249 (roughly Rs. 18,800), as per a report by Engadget. They come in Charcoal and White colour options and are available for purchase through various retailers in the US. As of now, there is no information on international availability for Bowers & Wilkins PI7 and PI5.

Bowers & Wilkins PI7, Bowers & Wilkins PI5 specifications, features

Bowers & Wilkins PI7 have a 24-bit true wireless design with Qualcomm aptX Adaptive support while Bowers & Wilkins PI5 have true wireless design with Qualcomm aptX support. The P17 come with Dual Hybrid Drive units with individual amplifiers and adaptive noise cancelling. The earbuds have six microphones and smart charging with support for fast wireless charging. Bowers & Wilkins PI5 have advanced noise cancelling, four microphones, an intuitive wear sensor, and smart charging with fast wireless charging.

According to the report, they support Siri and Google voice assistants. Bowers & Wilkins PI7 can connect to an audio source by 3.5mm audio connector or a USB cable and wirelessly retransmit audio from that source to the earbuds. The earbuds are powered by 9.2mm bespoke Bowers & Wilkins drivers. TP17 have a claimed battery life of 4 hours on a single charge while the Bowers & Wilkins PI5 have a claimed battery life of 4.5 hours.

