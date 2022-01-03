Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless neckband style earphones have been launched in India. The earphones offer up to 40 hours of battery life, and sport 14.2mm drivers. Boult ProBass ZCharge supports Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and feature an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. The new Boult ProBass ZCharge earphones support charging over USB Type-C and offer 15 hours of playback after a 10-minute charge. Users will also be able to utilise gestures to control playback and summon both Google Assistant and Siri, according to the company.

Boult ProBass ZCharge price in India, availability

Boult ProBass ZCharge price in India is set at Rs. 1,299, according to the company. The wireless neckband earphones will be available for purchase via Amazon in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. Boult Audio offers a one-year warranty on the Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless earphones.

Boult ProBass ZCharge specifications

According to the company, the new Boult ProBass ZCharge wireless earphones are equipped with 14.2mm drivers and feature ‘aerospace-grade' alloy micro-woofers that offer extra bass while maintaining the company's audio signature. The earphones support the latest Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity, and are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance, which means they can be used during workouts.

Boult ProBass ZCharge offer an up to 40-hour battery life, and charging the earphones for 10 minutes offers as much as 15 hours of playback, according to Boult. The new Boult ProBass ZCharge supports charging over USB Type-C. The neckband earphones also support touch gestures for both Google Assistant and Siri voice commands to change music tracks, check directions and make calls, according to the company.

