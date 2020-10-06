Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds With 18-Hour Playback Launched in India

Technology News
  • Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds With 18 Hour Playback, LED Lights Launched in India

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS Earbuds With 18-Hour Playback, LED Lights Launched in India

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 6 October 2020 18:17 IST
Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds come with support for Siri, Google Assistant

Highlights
  • Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds come in three colour options
  • The earbuds feature IPX7 water and sweat resistance
  • Boult Audio Zigbuds offer a low-latency mode for gaming

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds has been launched in India as the company's latest true wireless stereo earphones offering. The earbuds feature LED lights on each earpiece to make them glow. The earbuds also offer high bass, clear dynamic sound, and support touch controls. Boult Audio Zigbuds can deliver up to 18 hours of playback in a single charge. The earbuds offer a standby time of up to 80 hours and feature inbuilt mic for better call quality.

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS price in India, availability

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds are priced in India at Rs. 2,499. The earbuds are sold exclusively through Amazon in the country and are available in White-Grey, Black-Grey, and Red colour options.

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS features

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds boast of a rich bass effect without compromising on vocal clarity. The earbuds come with IPX7 water and sweat resistance and has a frequency response of 2,402mhz-2,480mhz. The earbuds are equipped with 10mm neodymium drivers and is touted to offer 18 hours of playback time on a single charge (with the case). Without the case, the Boult Audio Zigbuds can last for about 4.5 hours. The earbuds also offer standby time of up to 36 hours.

Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds come with inbuilt mic and touch controls. With one multi-function button, you can play/pause media, switch to previous/next track, and answer/hang-up calls. The earbuds support Siri and Google Assistant and offer transmission distance of up to 20 metres. Other notable features on the Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS earbuds include auto pairing and passive noise cancelling. The latter blocks out surrounding noises for better call conversation and an immersive sound experience. Boult Audio Zigbuds offer a low-latency mode for gaming as well. The earbuds with the case weigh 150 grams and come bundled with a Micro-USB cable for charging.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Boult Audio Zigbuds TWS, Boult Audio Zigbuds Price in India, Boult Audio Zigbuds, Boult Audio Zigbuds Features, Boult Audio
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
