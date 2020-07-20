Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boult Audio TrueBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499

Boult Audio TrueBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499

Boult Audio TrueBuds have touch controls and promise eight hours of use per charge.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 20 July 2020 13:43 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Boult Audio TrueBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499

The Boult Audio TrueBuds are rated IPX7 for water resistance

Highlights
  • Boult Audio TrueBuds have been launched in India for Rs. 2,499
  • The earphones are available in two colour variants
  • The TrueBuds are on sale now on Amazon and Flipkart

Boult Audio Truebuds have been launched in India, and the new true wireless stereo (TWS) headset takes on increasing competition in the affordable TWS segment, including the recent high profile launches from Redmi and Realme. The Boult Audio TrueBuds feature touch controls and IPX7 water resistance, along with several more premium features that will help it stand out among its rivals. The true wireless earphones are available now on Amazon and Flipkart in India in two colour variants - red-black and grey-black.

Boult Audio TrueBuds price in India

At Rs. 2,499, the Boult Audio TrueBuds are priced slightly higher than the recently launched Realme Buds Q and Redmi Earbuds S, but promise more in terms of features and battery life. Core features such as IPX7 water resistance and CVC noise cancellation make this a more feature-filled headset.

Earlier this month, Boult Audio had also launched the ProBuds true wireless earphones for Rs. 2,999. At just Rs. 500 more, these earphones offer a secure exercise-friendly fit, as well as support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec, which promises better sound quality.

Boult Audio TrueBuds specifications

The key feature of the Boult Audio TrueBuds is their one-touch controls, which lets users control playback, answer calls, or invoke voice assistance through touch gestures on the earphones. The earphones also feature IPX7 water resistance, making them fairly resistant to all kinds of water exposure including being completely submerged for short periods of time. Not too many TWS earphones in the affordable segment come with touch controls and this level of water resistance, so Boult Audio will hope to use this to its advantage.

Apart from this, the Boult Audio TrueBuds promise up to eight hours of playback on a single charge, with an additional two full charges from the case. There is also an ultra low-latency mode, which will come in handy while playing games on a phone. The Boult Audio TrueBuds support Bluetooth 5.0, and are powered by 6mm drivers.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult Audio, Boult Audio Truebuds, Boult Audio Truebuds Price in In, Boult Audio Truebuds Price in India, Boult Audio Truebuds Specifications
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale on July 29 via Flipkart, Amazfit India Site; Price Revealed

Related Stories

Boult Audio TrueBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. OnePlus Buds May Come in Black, Blue, and White Colour Options
  3. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  4. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus Nord Camera Specifications, 12GB RAM Revealed Ahead of Launch
  6. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
  7. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With Google’s Duo, Messages, Phone Apps
  8. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro With Hole-Punch Design Launched in India
  9. Boult Audio Launches TrueBuds True Wireless Earphones in India
  10. A Suitable Boy Review: Mira Nair and Book Fans Finally Get Their Wish
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus Buds Price Set Under $100, Company Reveals Through a Teaser
  2. Facebook Tells Delhi High Court It Has Fake News, Hate Speech Detection Measures in Place
  3. Boult Audio TrueBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
  4. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale on July 29 via Flipkart, Amazfit India Site; Price Revealed
  5. Redmi AirDots 2 True Wireless Earphones With 12 Hours Battery Life, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched
  6. The Old Guard Shoots Into Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in Just a Week
  7. Realme 6i to Launch in India on July 24, Gets Listed on Flipkart
  8. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31 on Flipkart
  10. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Won’t Release in August
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com