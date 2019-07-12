Users today have a lot more choice when shopping for budget audio products, particularly in the ultra-affordable segment. A popular brand offering plenty of options in the budget space is Boult Audio, which has just launched its latest entry-level product, the Boult Audio Storm wired earphones. Priced at Rs. 399, the Storm earphones are an option for buyers looking at basic starter earphones with 3.5mm connectivity, and are available in three colour options. The earphones are available to buy on Flipkart now.

The Boult Audio Storm earphones feature 3.5mm connectivity, and also have a microphone and in-line remote. The earphones are being marketed as ‘extra bass', suggesting that the sound will be bass-oriented which will appeal to listeners of popular genres. The earphones have dynamic drivers, and a Kevlar-reinforced cable. A total of three pairs of ear tips in different sizes are available in the sales package.

The earphones are IPX5-certified, and weigh 13 grams. The colour options available are Black, Grey, and Red. A one-year warranty is offered on the earphones. Although affordable earphones are naturally not expected to have active noise cancellation, the design of the earphones is claimed to offer decent passive noise isolation by blocking sound physically.

The Boult Audio Storm is among the most affordable options from the company available today, and goes up against the similarly priced Boat Bassheads 100, which also offers 3.5mm connectivity, a microphone, and an in-line remote for Rs. 399.

Realme Buds, Mi Earphones, or others: Which are the best headphones under Rs. 1,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.