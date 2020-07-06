Technology News
Boult Audio ProBuds True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999

The Boult Audio ProBuds will be available to buy on Flipkart.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 July 2020 13:07 IST
The Boult Audio ProBuds are IPX7 rated for water resistance

Highlights
  • The Boult Audio ProBuds promises eight hours of battery life
  • The earphones are IPX7 rated for water resistance
  • Qualcomm aptX codec is supported on the Boult Audio ProBuds

Boult Audio has launched the ProBuds, its latest true wireless earphones in India, priced at Rs. 2,999. The new true wireless earphones are fitness focused, and come with high-end features. The Boult Audio ProBuds are on sale on Flipkart, and are available in two colour variants — white-grey and black-grey. The earphones will take on recent launches from Xiaomi and Realme, as Boult Audio looks to capture market share in the affordable true wireless segment in India with feature-filled products.

The Boult Audio ProBuds true wireless earphones are impressive when it comes to specifications, and the design suggests that the earphones will suit fitness users. The earphones are large and feature an in-canal fit, with ear hooks to keep them in place; this is particularly useful when using the earphones while running or working out. Apart from this, the ProBuds are IPX7-rated for water resistance, meaning that the earphones can take a significant amount of water exposure (such as from sweat) including being submerged for a short amount of time, without much risk of water damage.

The earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and have Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec support, which is impressive given the price of the Boult Audio ProBuds. The earphone promise low-latency for gaming, and either earphone is capable of being assigned as the master headset, so users can use either of them in mono mode for voice calls.

Additionally, the Boult Audio ProBuds have a feature called Smart Hall Magnetic Switch technology, which lets the earphones switch on and quickly pair to the last-known device on opening the magnetic lid of the charging case. The earphones promise 6-8 hours per charge, with a total of 24 hours of use when combined with the charging case.

At the price, the Boult Audio ProBuds will go up against recent high-profile launches from Xiaomi and Realme. With impressive features including IPX7 water resistance and Qualcomm AptX codec support, Boult Audio will hope to win over buyers looking to buy new affordable earphones.

Why do Indians love Xiaomi TVs so much? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult Audio, Boult Audio ProBuds, True Wireless earphones, Bluetooth
