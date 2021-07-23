Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air wireless neckband-style earphones have been launched in India. The earphones have a claimed battery life of up to 10 hours with fast charging capabilities. The earphones boast of a standby time of up to three months. Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air also feature micro-woofer drivers to provide a deeper bass. The neckband-style earphones also come with aerospace-grade alloy primary drivers. The earphones also feature IPX5-certified water resistance, and the company claims the earphones can also be washed if needed.

Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air price in India, availability

The Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air neckband-style earphones are priced at Rs. 999 and are available to purchase via Amazon. The neckband-style earphones from Boult Audio are available in Black, Blue, and Red colour options. The earphones come with a standard one-year warranty.

Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air specifications

The neckband-style earphones come with aerospace-grade alloy drivers and micro-woofer drivers that give Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air a "deeper, distortion-free bass," as claimed by the company. The earphones come with a battery life of up to 10 hours and can be charged completely within 1.5 hours via its fast-charging feature. Boult Audio claims that the earphones have a standby time of up to three months.

Boult Audio ProBass X1-Air also feature passive noise cancellation technology. It boasts of a claimed 60-degree angled tunnel design for a better fit. It also has IPX5 certification for water resistance and the company claims the earbuds and the base can be washed if needed. The earphones measure 150x20x180mm and weigh 89 grams.

As per the company, the neckband-style earphones also come with Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant controls. Additionally, the earphones have magnetic ends at the back that make them stick together.

