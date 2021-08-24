Technology News
Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge Neckband-Style Earphones with 24-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge price in India is set at Rs. 1,199.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 August 2021 13:34 IST
Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge Neckband-Style Earphones with 24-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge come in Black, Blue, and Green colour options

  • Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge earphones come with IPX5 certification
  • They have a battery life of up to 24 hours on a single charge
  • Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge come with built-in microwoofer drivers

Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge neckband-style earphones have been launched in India. The earphones have a battery life of up to 24 hours, as per the company. They support fast charging via its USB Type-C port and can be fully charged in 30 minutes. The Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge neckband-style earphones will be available in three colour options. The earphones come with an IPX5 rating for water resistance. Users can also summon Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants through a single tap on the earbuds.

Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge price in India, availability

The new Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge neckband-style earphones' price is set at Rs. 1,999. The earphones are available to purchase via Amazon. Boult Audio is offering the neckband-style earphones in Black, Blue, and Green colour options. They also come with a standard one-year warranty.

Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge specifications, features

The neckband-style earphones come with inbuilt aerospace-grade alloy microwoofer that adds an extra punch to the bass, the company claims. They can offer a total of up to 24 hours of playback time with a single charge. Boult Audio also claims that a 15-minute charge will give the ProBass Qcharge earphones a playback time of up to 15 hours.

Boult Audio ProBass Qcharge neckband-style earphones come with IPX5-certification for water and sweat resistance. They boast of a 60-degree angled tunnel design for a better in-ear fit. The earphones measure 150x20x180mm and weigh 89 grams.

The company has also incorporated Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant support for the earphones. The earphones also come with an inline remote with controls for volume, calls, and media playback. Furthermore, the earphones come with magnetic ends on the back that makes them stick together when not in use.

Satvik Khare
