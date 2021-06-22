Technology News
Boult Audio ProBass Escape Neckband-Style Headphones With 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Boult Audio ProBass Escape neckband-style headphones carry a price tag of Rs. 999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 22 June 2021 14:21 IST
Boult Audio ProBass Escape Neckband-Style Headphones With 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Flipkart/ Boult Audio

Boult Audio ProBass Escape headphones come with an IPX5 build

Highlights
  • Boult Audio ProBass Escape come with magnetic drivers
  • The headphones have physical controls on the neckband
  • Boult Audio ProBass Escape headphones have Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity

Boult Audio, a New Delhi-based audio brand, on Tuesday launched the ProBass Escape wireless neckband-style headphones with a claimed 10 hours of battery life. The headphones also come with a dust-, sweat-, and water-resistant IPX5 build and feature tangle-free cables. To attract young customers, the Boult Audio ProBass Escape headphones feature dual-tone colour options. The headphones also offer Bluetooth v5.0 connectivity and have ear plugs with silicone fins for an ergonomic design. You will additionally get adjustable ear tips that help provide passive noise cancellation to some extent.

Boult Audio ProBass Escape price in India

The Boult Audio ProBass Escape headphones carry a price tag of Rs. 999 and are available for purchase through Flipkart in Blue-Black, Red-Black, and Black colours. The headphones come with a one-year of standard warranty.

Boult Audio ProBass Escape specifications, features

The Boult Audio ProBass Escape come with high-fidelity magnetic drivers that are claimed to produce an additional bass effect. You will get two additional pairs of ear tips to adjust the headphones as per your preference. The headphones also feature physical controls on the neckband for adjusting volume, changing song tracks, and attending or disconnecting voice calls. Further, there are built-in indicators to check battery levels, power, and connection status.

In terms of connectivity, there is Bluetooth v5.0 with up to 10 metres of range. The headphones pack a rechargeable lithium-ion battery that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback time on a single charge via the built-in Micro-USB port. The battery is also rated to charge from 0–100 percent in 1.2 hours. Besides, the Boult Audio ProBass Escape measure 110x15mm in size and weigh 28 grams.

Comments

Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Boult Audio ProBass Escape Neckband-Style Headphones With 10-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
