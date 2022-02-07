Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Neckband Style Earphones With Fast Charging, IPX5 Rating Launched in India

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Neckband-Style Earphones With Fast Charging, IPX5 Rating Launched in India

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X price in India is set at Rs. 999.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 7 February 2022 14:08 IST
Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Neckband-Style Earphones With Fast Charging, IPX5 Rating Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X are launched in Black and Blue colours

Highlights
  • Boult Audio ProBass Curve X are available via Amazon
  • They come with Bluetooth v5 for connectivity
  • Boult Audio ProBass Curve X offer extra bass with micro woofers

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones were launched in India on Monday. The neckband-style earphones come with fast charging technology that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging. The neckband-style earphones also come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. There is a soft silicon band that has in-line controls along with silicone tips and magnetic earbuds that stick together. The Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones support Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X price in India, availability

The Boult Audio ProBass Curve X neckband-style earphones price is set at Rs. 999. It is available via Amazon in Black and Blue colour options.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X specifications, features

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come a silicone band and eartips which are sweat-resistant. The earphones have a flexible neckband with an adjustable clip and comfortable fit offered by hooks, or ear-fins, so that they can sit firmly in the ear while the wearer works out. The new earphones from Boult Audio offer high-fidelity acoustics and extra bass with micro woofers and high-class drivers. There is a signal amplifier for a clear calling experience.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. As mentioned, The feature Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and come with magnetic earbuds. As per the company, the earphones come with fast charging technology that delivers up to 10 hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. The earphones are claimed to offer a total of 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. They come with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come with calling and music playback controls on the neckband. They also offer voice support for virtual assistants like Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

Are Oppo's new flagship phones any good? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult Audio ProBass Curve X, Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Price in India, Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Specifications, Boult Audio
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Irregular Sales Worth Billions Fire Up Wild NFT Market
Boult Audio ProBass Curve X Neckband-Style Earphones With Fast Charging, IPX5 Rating Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity
  2. The Great Indian Murder Review: Possibly the Worst Thing Hotstar Has Made
  3. Vivo T1 5G Price, Specifications Leak Ahead of February 9 Launch
  4. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India Tonight: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ Unboxing Video Surfaces Ahead of Launch
  6. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G With 90Hz Displays Debut in India
  8. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Visualise Periscope Camera Module
  9. Infinix Zero 5G Launch in India Set for February 14, Flipkart Reveals
  10. Oppo Reno 7 Pro Review: A Glowing Success?
#Latest Stories
  1. North Korea Stole Funds Through Cyberattacks on Crypto Exchanges to Fund Weapons Programme: UN Report
  2. Viacom 18 Ropes in GuardianLink to Launch 'Fully Faltoo' NFT Marketplace on February 14
  3. Vivo T1 5G Live Images, Camera Samples Leak Ahead of India Launch; Price Teased
  4. CoinSwitch Adds 'Recurring Buy Plan' for Crypto Assets: All You Need to Know
  5. Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Tonight: Price, Specifications
  6. Vivo Nex 5 Official-Looking Render Tips Quad Rear Cameras, February Launch Expected
  7. Apple App Store Changes Being Studied by Dutch Antitrust Watchdog to Check Compliance With Order
  8. Trump's Truth Social App, Self-Proclaimed Foe of Big Tech, Needs Apple and Google to Survive
  9. BSNL Introduces Rs. 197 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 150-Day Validity, 2GB High-Speed Data
  10. OnePlus 10 Ultra Concept Renders Surface, Tip Familiar Design, Periscope Camera Module
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.