Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones were launched in India on Monday. The neckband-style earphones come with fast charging technology that is claimed to deliver up to 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging. The neckband-style earphones also come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. There is a soft silicon band that has in-line controls along with silicone tips and magnetic earbuds that stick together. The Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones support Bluetooth v5 for connectivity.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X price in India, availability

The Boult Audio ProBass Curve X neckband-style earphones price is set at Rs. 999. It is available via Amazon in Black and Blue colour options.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X specifications, features

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come a silicone band and eartips which are sweat-resistant. The earphones have a flexible neckband with an adjustable clip and comfortable fit offered by hooks, or ear-fins, so that they can sit firmly in the ear while the wearer works out. The new earphones from Boult Audio offer high-fidelity acoustics and extra bass with micro woofers and high-class drivers. There is a signal amplifier for a clear calling experience.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come with IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. As mentioned, The feature Bluetooth v5 for connectivity and come with magnetic earbuds. As per the company, the earphones come with fast charging technology that delivers up to 10 hours of playtime with 10 minutes of charging. The earphones are claimed to offer a total of 15 hours of playtime on a single charge. They come with a USB Type-C port for charging.

Boult Audio ProBass Curve X earphones come with calling and music playback controls on the neckband. They also offer voice support for virtual assistants like Apple's Siri and Google Assistant.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.