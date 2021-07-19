Boult Audio Freepods Pro truly wireless earbuds have launched in India with an in-ear design and features like ultra-fast charging and extra bass. The Freepods Pro are touted to perform for 8 hours at a stretch on a single full charge, while the charging case is said to additionally top-up the buds thrice, resulting in a total of 32 hours of total battery life. The Freepods Pro sport a USB Type-C port and the company claims to offer 100 minutes of playback time with a 10-minute charge.

Boult Audio Freepods Pro price in India, sale

The new Boult Audio Freepods Pro are priced in India at Rs. 1,299. The earbuds come in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White. They get a one-year warranty and have gone on sale via Flipkart.

Boult Audio Freepods Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS earbuds feature a micro-subwoofer for extra bass and two microphones for better call clarity. The Freepods Pro earbuds are said to be made in an ergonomic shape for comfort. They feature an IPX5 water-resistant enclosure that prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5 and features touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting the volume, controlling music tracks, or triggering your smartphone's voice assistant.

The drivers of the TWS earbuds are said to be tuned for extra bass to help boost the overall performance. As mentioned, the Boult Audio Freepods Pro are touted to last for 8 hours at a stretch on a full charge, while the charging case can additionally top up the buds thrice, giving a total of 32 hours of battery life. The Freepods Pro come with a USB Type-C port for charging and offer 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. Fully charging the earbuds is said to take about two hours.

