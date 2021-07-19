Technology News
  Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS Earbuds With 32 Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS Earbuds With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Boult Audio Freepods Pro come in in three colours – Black, Blue, and White.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 19 July 2021 14:31 IST
Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS Earbuds With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

Boult Audio Freepods Pro are priced in India at Rs. 1,299

Highlights
  • Boult Audio Freepods Pro are on sale via Flipkart
  • Boult Audio Freepods Pro come with two microphones
  • Boult Audio Freepods Pro offers touch control support

Boult Audio Freepods Pro truly wireless earbuds have launched in India with an in-ear design and features like ultra-fast charging and extra bass. The Freepods Pro are touted to perform for 8 hours at a stretch on a single full charge, while the charging case is said to additionally top-up the buds thrice, resulting in a total of 32 hours of total battery life. The Freepods Pro sport a USB Type-C port and the company claims to offer 100 minutes of playback time with a 10-minute charge.

Boult Audio Freepods Pro price in India, sale

The new Boult Audio Freepods Pro are priced in India at Rs. 1,299. The earbuds come in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White. They get a one-year warranty and have gone on sale via Flipkart.

Boult Audio Freepods Pro specifications

On the specifications front, the Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS earbuds feature a micro-subwoofer for extra bass and two microphones for better call clarity. The Freepods Pro earbuds are said to be made in an ergonomic shape for comfort. They feature an IPX5 water-resistant enclosure that prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat. The earbuds support Bluetooth v5 and features touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting the volume, controlling music tracks, or triggering your smartphone's voice assistant.

The drivers of the TWS earbuds are said to be tuned for extra bass to help boost the overall performance. As mentioned, the Boult Audio Freepods Pro are touted to last for 8 hours at a stretch on a full charge, while the charging case can additionally top up the buds thrice, giving a total of 32 hours of battery life. The Freepods Pro come with a USB Type-C port for charging and offer 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. Fully charging the earbuds is said to take about two hours.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Boult Audio Freepods Pro, Boult Audio Freepods Pro Price in India, Boult Audio Freepods Pro Specifications, Boult Audio
Tasneem Akolawala
Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Boult Audio Freepods Pro TWS Earbuds With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
