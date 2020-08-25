Boult Audio Curve Pro wireless neckband-style earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,499. The new Bluetooth earphones feature the classic neckband design and have features and specifications meant to appeal to fitness-focused buyers. The new wireless earphones are available via Amazon in three colour variants - red, grey, and green - and join Boult Audio's growing range of affordable wireless and wired headphones and earphones, that are primarily sold online through major e-commerce retailers, such as Amazon and Flipkart.

Boult Audio Curve Pro price vs competition

At Rs. 1,499, the Boult Audio Curve Pro goes up against popular options in the segment from Boat, Xiaomi, and Realme, including the Mi Neckband Bluetooth earphones and Realme Buds Wireless. Boult Audio is offering slightly better features, including a vibrating neckband and IPX5 water resistance that should give it a slight edge over the competition. The company also recently launched four new true wireless headsets, priced from Rs. 1,799 onwards.

Boult Audio Curve Pro design, specifications

The Boult Audio Curve Pro use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and are IPX5 rated for water resistance. The earphones' battery life is claimed by the company to be around 12 hours per charge with support for fast charging. Voice assistant support for Google Assistant and Siri is also available. There is a magnetic clamping mechanism for the earphones and Kevlar cable for durability. The earphones feature a regular in-canal fit. There are ear fins for a more secure fit that add to the fitness-focused design and features.

The neckband of the Boult Audio Curve Pro features controls - including volume, playback, and call answering and rejecting. Interestingly, the neckband earphones have built-in vibration motors that can alert the user when the paired smartphone is receiving a call. The headset weighs 95 grams and is powered by 10mm dynamic drivers.

