Boult Audio AirBass Z1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones have launched in India. The AirBass Z1 feature a stem design and the buds do not have a silicon ear tip. They follow the original AirPods TWS earphone design. The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 come in three colours with stylish looking accents on the earbuds and the case. They boast of low latency audio and IPX5 water resistance. They also come with touch controls and access to voice assistants.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 price in India

The AirBass Z1 by Boult Audio are priced at Rs. 1,599 and are offered in Black, Blue and White finish. The Black and Blue options have a gold accent while the White finish has a black accent. The TWS earphones are available via Amazon and went on sale yesterday, March 21. They will be back in stock from March 26.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 specifications, features

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver “extra powerful bass” as per the company. They come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and have a range of 10 metres. Boult says the AirBass Z1 have Ultra Low Latency audio delivery of under 120ms that will allow for a better gaming experience. In terms of battery life, the AirBass Z1 can last for up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge. With the case, they can deliver up to 24 hours of playback, recharging the TWS earphones two more times.

They come with Hall Switch technology that allows them to be paired with a smartphone when the case is opened. They can be used individually in mono mode as well. The touch controls on the Boult Audio AirBass Z1 let you manage calls, change tracks, change volume levels, or activate Google or Siri voice assistant. They come with IPX5 water resistance and the company says the design of the AirBass Z1 allows for passive noise cancellation.

