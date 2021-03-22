Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With Low Latency, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With Low Latency, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 feature up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge that can be extended up to 24 hours with the case.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 22 March 2021 16:17 IST
Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With Low Latency, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 are available in three colours

Highlights
  • Boult Audio AirBass Z1 come with 10mm drivers
  • Boult Audio AirBass Z1 have up to 24 hours of battery life
  • The TWS earphones come with Ultra Low Latency audio

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones have launched in India. The AirBass Z1 feature a stem design and the buds do not have a silicon ear tip. They follow the original AirPods TWS earphone design. The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 come in three colours with stylish looking accents on the earbuds and the case. They boast of low latency audio and IPX5 water resistance. They also come with touch controls and access to voice assistants.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 price in India

The AirBass Z1 by Boult Audio are priced at Rs. 1,599 and are offered in Black, Blue and White finish. The Black and Blue options have a gold accent while the White finish has a black accent. The TWS earphones are available via Amazon and went on sale yesterday, March 21. They will be back in stock from March 26.

Boult Audio AirBass Z1 specifications, features

The Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS earphones feature 10mm dynamic drivers that deliver “extra powerful bass” as per the company. They come with Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity and have a range of 10 metres. Boult says the AirBass Z1 have Ultra Low Latency audio delivery of under 120ms that will allow for a better gaming experience. In terms of battery life, the AirBass Z1 can last for up to 8 hours of playback on a single charge. With the case, they can deliver up to 24 hours of playback, recharging the TWS earphones two more times.

They come with Hall Switch technology that allows them to be paired with a smartphone when the case is opened. They can be used individually in mono mode as well. The touch controls on the Boult Audio AirBass Z1 let you manage calls, change tracks, change volume levels, or activate Google or Siri voice assistant. They come with IPX5 water resistance and the company says the design of the AirBass Z1 allows for passive noise cancellation.

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult Audio AirBass Z1, Boult Audio AirBass Z1 price in India, Boult Audio AirBass Z1 specifications, Boult Audio
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Google Photos App Gets Integrated Lens Features to Scan Saved Images
Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With Low Latency, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phone Fest Begins: Price Cut on OnePlus 8T, More Phones
  2. Instagram Most Invasive App, Signal and Clubhouse Safest to Use: pCloud
  3. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With 10mm Drivers Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming Support
  5. OnePlus 9 Series Specifications Leaked Ahead of March 23 Launch
  6. WhatsApp Reportedly Working on Voice Messages Playback Speed Feature
  7. PTron Bassbuds Jets TWS Earphones Launched in India
  8. Reliance Jio May Launch 5G Smartphone, JioBook at AGM 2021: Report
  9. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched
  10. The Best Way to Watch Justice League Snyder Cut in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Poco X3 Pro, Poco F3 With Snapdragon 800-Series SoCs Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Samsung S8, S7, S6 Series High Resolution Monitors With HDR10 Support, TUV Rheinland Certification Launched
  3. Lava Magnum XL, Lava Aura, Lava Ivory Education-Focused 4G Tablets Launched in India
  4. Telegram Voice Chats 2.0 Launched to Rival Clubhouse, Twitter Spaces
  5. Samsung Galaxy M62 5G Allegedly Spotted on BIS Site, Hinting at India Launch Soon
  6. Google VP for Payments and Next Billion Users Caesar Sengupta Exits After 15-Year Stint to Start Entrepreneurial Journey
  7. Google Releases ‘WifiNanScan’ App for Developers to Measure Accurate Distance Between Phones
  8. Facebook Says It Took Down 1.3 Billion Fake Accounts in October-December
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Gets Amazon Luna Game Streaming, Galaxy S20 Series Gets Camera Upgrade
  10. Boult Audio AirBass Z1 TWS Earphones With Low Latency, IPX5 Water Resistance Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com