Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods, Company’s First Active Noise Cancelling TWS Earbuds, Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods price in India is set at Rs. 2,499.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 October 2021 14:07 IST
Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods feature IPX7 water resistance

Highlights
  • Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods have an Ambient Mode as well
  • The new earbuds are said to offer up to 24 hours of playtime
  • Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods come in two colours — Black and White

Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India with active noise cancellation (ANC). The earbuds feature 10mm drivers, Bluetooth support, and IPX7 water resistance. The earbuds are touch-sensitive too. The new AirBass SoulPods are Boult Audio's first ANC offerings. The earbuds have an Ambient Mode that allows users to be aware of their surroundings while turning the ANC off. The company claims that its affordable TWS earbuds can offer a total of up to 24 hours of battery life.

Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods price in India, availability

The new Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 2,499 via Flipkart. On the official website, the earbuds are listed with a price tag of Rs. 2,999. They come in Black and White colour options. Additionally, they get a one-year industry warranty.

Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods come with 10mm drivers to deliver a powerful sound. Apart from ANC, the earphones also feature an Ambient Mode that lets in environmental sounds for the user to be aware of their surroundings when needed. The earbuds feature an angled bud with soft silicone tips for comfort. The body is built with an ABS shell that the company says protects the earbuds from water and sweat.

Boult Audio AirBass SoulPods feature IPX7 water-resistance that prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat up to a limit. They support Bluetooth and are touch-sensitive so users can answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music tracks, or command the paired smartphone's voice assistant with gestures.

The earbuds offer USB Type-C connectivity and are said to deliver up to 24 hours of playtime with the charging case. Each earbud is claimed to offer up to six hours of non-stop playtime on a single charge. The earbuds support Type-C fast charging.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
