Boult Audio AirBass Propods X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The new in-ear Bluetooth earbuds are offered in a single Black colour option and feature 10mm dynamic drivers. The latest wireless earbuds from Boult Audio offer touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music tracks, and more. They offer USB Type-C connectivity and are IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance as well. The company claims that its affordable TWS earbuds can offer a total of up to 32 hours of total playback time along with the charging case.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X price in India, availability

The new Boult Audio AirBass Propods X are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 1,499 via the official company website and Amazon. As mentioned, the earbuds are offered in Black colour.

Additionally, Boult Audio AirBass Propods X get a one-year industry warranty.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X specifications, features

As mentioned, the new Boult Audio AirBass Propods X come with 10mm drivers and inbuilt micro-woofers to deliver a powerful sound. Each of the earbuds sports a microphone as well.

The AirBass Propods X feature an angled bud with soft silicone tips for ensuring comfort during long use. The earbuds are touch-sensitive so users can answer or reject calls, change music playback, adjust the volume, or command the paired smartphone's voice assistant — Siri or Google Assistant — with a few taps. As mentioned, Boult Audio AirBass Propods X feature IPX5 water resistance which prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat up to a limit. They come with Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity.

The new Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS earbuds have auto-pairing support and can be used separately after a successful pairing. They can be used in stereo mode as well as monopods to take calls and enjoy music.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X support USB Type-C fast charging and claim to offer 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

The AirBass Propods X offer USB Type-C connectivity and are said to deliver up to eight hours of playtime on a full charge. With the charging case, the earbuds are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of playtime.

