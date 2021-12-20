Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32 Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X price in India is set at Rs. 1,499.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 20 December 2021 16:23 IST
Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X feature IPX5 water resistance

Highlights
  • Boult Audio AirBass Propods X feature a 10mm dynamic driver
  • The new earbuds are said to offer up to 8 hours of playtime
  • Boult Audio AirBass Propods X come in a Black colour option

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have been launched in India. The new in-ear Bluetooth earbuds are offered in a single Black colour option and feature 10mm dynamic drivers. The latest wireless earbuds from Boult Audio offer touch controls to answer or reject calls, adjust the volume, control music tracks, and more. They offer USB Type-C connectivity and are IPX5-rated for sweat and water resistance as well. The company claims that its affordable TWS earbuds can offer a total of up to 32 hours of total playback time along with the charging case.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X price in India, availability

The new Boult Audio AirBass Propods X are available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 1,499 via the official company website and Amazon. As mentioned, the earbuds are offered in Black colour.

Additionally, Boult Audio AirBass Propods X get a one-year industry warranty.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X specifications, features

As mentioned, the new Boult Audio AirBass Propods X come with 10mm drivers and inbuilt micro-woofers to deliver a powerful sound. Each of the earbuds sports a microphone as well.

The AirBass Propods X feature an angled bud with soft silicone tips for ensuring comfort during long use. The earbuds are touch-sensitive so users can answer or reject calls, change music playback, adjust the volume, or command the paired smartphone's voice assistant — Siri or Google Assistant — with a few taps. As mentioned, Boult Audio AirBass Propods X feature IPX5 water resistance which prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat up to a limit. They come with Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity.

The new Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS earbuds have auto-pairing support and can be used separately after a successful pairing. They can be used in stereo mode as well as monopods to take calls and enjoy music.

Boult Audio AirBass Propods X support USB Type-C fast charging and claim to offer 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge.

The AirBass Propods X offer USB Type-C connectivity and are said to deliver up to eight hours of playtime on a full charge. With the charging case, the earbuds are claimed to offer up to 32 hours of playtime.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult Audio AirBass Propods X, Boult Audio AirBass Propods X Price in India, Boult Audio AirBass Propods X Specifications, Boult Audio AirBass Propods X Features, Boult Audio
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India
Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Spider-Man: No Way Home Box Office Rockets With $587.2 Million Opening Weekend
  2. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  3. This Is What Jupiter's Largest Moon Ganymede Sounds Like
  4. Top Upcoming Smartphones to Look Forward to in 2022
  5. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G Spotted on BIS, Hints at Imminent Launch
  6. Realme GT 2 Series Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  7. iPhone SE 3 to Enter Trial Production Phase Soon: Report
  8. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release in India
  9. Spider-Man: No Way Home Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s New Camera Feature Discovered in App Code: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Boult Audio AirBass Propods X TWS Earbuds With Upto 32-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  2. Panasonic Toughbook S1 Rugged Tablet With Extendable Battery Launched in India
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra to Reportedly Come With a 'Digital Enhancer' Camera Feature
  4. Amazon Winter Shopping Store Sale Announced, to Offer Up to 60 Percent Off on Appliances
  5. Cars24 Raises $400 Million in Latest Round of Funding From Financial Institutions
  6. Adidas Sells NFTs Worth Over $22 Million Despite Technical Glitches Dampening Auction Energy
  7. Vivo S12 Pro Teased to Come With Dual Selfie Shooters, Triple Rear Cameras
  8. Foxconn Food Poisoning: Dozens Released After Protest at Apple Supplier’s Plant in India
  9. LG UltraGear 17G90Q With 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Processors, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Max-Q GPU Announced
  10. The Matrix Resurrections Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks Ahead of Release in Cinemas, on HBO Max
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com