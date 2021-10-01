Boult Audio AirBass GearPods true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have launched in India with an in-ear design. These feature touch controls on both earpieces, an 8mm driver, and IPX5 water resistance. The new AirBass GearPods are said to offer 8 hours of runtime on a single charge and a total battery life of 32 hours with the charging case. The Boult Audio GearPods come with support for Type-C charging and Bluetooth v5.1. The audio company claims that its affordable wireless earphones can last for 100 minutes with just a 10-minute charge.

Boult Audio AirBass GearPods price in India, sale

The new Boult Audio AirBass GearPods will be available at an introductory launch price of Rs. 999 in India. They come in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White. They get a one-year industry warranty and will go on sale via Flipkart.

At the time of writing, the Black and White variants of Boult Audio AirBass GearPods were listed on Flipkart with a ‘coming soon' label.

Boult Audio AirBass GearPods specifications, features

On the specifications front, the new Boult Audio AirBass GearPods feature an 8mm driver and micro-woofers that claim to provide deep bass. The TWS earphones come with an in-built microphone for calls.

The Boult Audio AirBass GearPods feature IPX5 water-resistance that prevents damage from rain, water, and sweat up to a limit. They support Bluetooth v5.1 and feature touch controls for answering or rejecting calls, adjusting the volume, controlling music tracks, or summoning the paired smartphone's voice assistant.

The budget earbuds come with USB Type-C connectivity and claim to offer 100 minutes of playback time with just a 10-minute charge. As mentioned, the battery of the Boult Audio AirBass GearPods is touted to last for 8 hours with a full charge, while the case adds three additional charges for a total battery life of 32 hours. The AirBass GearPods is said to take about one hour to get fully charged. Boult Audio AirBass GearPods weigh 41 grams with the case.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.