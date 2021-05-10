Boult Audio AirBass FX1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India priced at Rs. 1,499. The new true wireless earphones are already on sale on Amazon, available in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White. Among the most affordable true wireless earphones from Boult Audio, the AirBass FX1 have an in-canal fit, which offers a proper seal and passive noise isolation. These also come with features typically seen on more expensive headsets, such as USB Type-C charging and IPX5 water resistance.

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 price in India and competition

The Boult Audio AirBass FX1 TWS earphones are priced at Rs. 1,499 in India, making them among the most affordable headsets with true wireless connectivity in India. The earphones go up against strong competition in the affordable segment, including the Redmi Earbuds S and the Snokor iRocker Stix. However, the in-canal fit sets them apart in this segment, as does the USB Type-C port for charging the case.

Boult Audio has a wide range of products in the true wireless and neckband-style wireless earphone segments, available across both Amazon and Flipkart. The company most recently launched the Rs. 1,599 AirBass Z1 true wireless earphones in March 2021, which are also listed on Amazon.

Boult Audio AirBass FX1 specifications and features

While most TWS headsets in the affordable segment focus on getting the basics in place, the Boult Audio AirBass FX1 offer a bit more in the form of features and specifications at a strong price point. The earphones use USB Type-C charging on the case, with a claimed battery life of 8 hours per charge on the earpieces and up to 24 hours per charge cycle including the case.

There are touch controls on the earpieces, with access to the default voice assistant on a paired smartphone. There is Bluetooth 5 for connectivity, and it's possible to use either earpiece individually while the other stays in the charging case. The earpieces are IPX5 rated for water resistance, and will be able to handle some amount of sweat and water splashes without the risk of damage.

What is the best phone under Rs. 15,000 in India right now? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Later (starting at 27:54), we speak to OK Computer creators Neil Pagedar and Pooja Shetty. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.