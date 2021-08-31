Boult Audio AirBass Encore true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have lunched in India as the latest budget friendly offering from the company. They come with a stem-style design with in-ear tips that help with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The AirBass Encore also have a water-resistant build along with USB Type-C charging. They have a claimed up to 36 hour of total battery life as well as support for fast charging. Boult Audio AirBass Encore are offered in two colour options as well.

Boult Audio AirBass Encore price in India

Boult Audio AirBass Encore are priced at Rs. 1,999 (introductory price) and are available for purchase via the Amazon India website. They come in Black and White colour options. The company has not shared what the pricing for the TWS earbuds will be after the introductory period.

Boult Audio AirBass Encore specifications, features

Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS earbuds feature an oval shaped bud with the nozzle angled at 60 degrees, which is said to tunnel the audio directly into the ear canal. They are powered by 12.5mm drivers and aerospace-grade aluminium-alloy-encased micro-woofers. There are four microphones on the earbuds that work with the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) chip to deliver a noise free calling experience. TheENC can block out ambient noises such as traffic, workspace noises, and more. The AirBass Encore TWS earbuds feature touch controls that can be used to play/ pause music and control calls.

They also come with voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Siri that can be activated by a triple tap. In terms of battery life, the Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS earbuds have a claimed six hours of playtime and up to 36-hour battery life with the case, which comes with a USB Type-C port. They also support fast charging and 15 minutes of charge can deliver 100 minutes of playback. They can charge completely in 90 minutes, as per the company. The AirBass Encore connect via Bluetooth v5 and have IPX7 water resistance as well.

