  Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS Earbuds With 12.5mm Drivers, 36 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS Earbuds With 12.5mm Drivers, 36 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS are offered in Black and White colours.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 31 August 2021 12:29 IST
Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS Earbuds With 12.5mm Drivers, 36 Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS have six hours battery life with the buds themselves

Highlights
  • Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS are priced at Rs. 1,999
  • The TWS earbuds have an IPX7 build
  • Boult Audio AirBass Encore have touch controls

Boult Audio AirBass Encore true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds have lunched in India as the latest budget friendly offering from the company. They come with a stem-style design with in-ear tips that help with environmental noise cancellation (ENC). The AirBass Encore also have a water-resistant build along with USB Type-C charging. They have a claimed up to 36 hour of total battery life as well as support for fast charging. Boult Audio AirBass Encore are offered in two colour options as well.

Boult Audio AirBass Encore price in India

Boult Audio AirBass Encore are priced at Rs. 1,999 (introductory price) and are available for purchase via the Amazon India website. They come in Black and White colour options. The company has not shared what the pricing for the TWS earbuds will be after the introductory period.

Boult Audio AirBass Encore specifications, features

Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS earbuds feature an oval shaped bud with the nozzle angled at 60 degrees, which is said to tunnel the audio directly into the ear canal. They are powered by 12.5mm drivers and aerospace-grade aluminium-alloy-encased micro-woofers. There are four microphones on the earbuds that work with the environmental noise cancellation (ENC) chip to deliver a noise free calling experience. TheENC can block out ambient noises such as traffic, workspace noises, and more. The AirBass Encore TWS earbuds feature touch controls that can be used to play/ pause music and control calls.

They also come with voice assistant support with Google Assistant and Siri that can be activated by a triple tap. In terms of battery life, the Boult Audio AirBass Encore TWS earbuds have a claimed six hours of playtime and up to 36-hour battery life with the case, which comes with a USB Type-C port. They also support fast charging and 15 minutes of charge can deliver 100 minutes of playback. They can charge completely in 90 minutes, as per the company. The AirBass Encore connect via Bluetooth v5 and have IPX7 water resistance as well.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boult Audio AirBass Encore, Boult Audio AirBass Encore Price in India, Boult Audio AirBass Encore Specifications, Boult Audio
Vineet Washington
Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More



Comment
