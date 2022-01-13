Technology News
  • Boult Audio AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Boult Audio AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Boult AirBass Y1 offer 100 minutes of playback after 10 minutes of fast charging.

By David Delima | Updated: 13 January 2022 12:04 IST
Boult Audio AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With Up to 40 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: Boult Audio

Highlights
  • Boult AirBass Y1 supports tap gestures for calls and media controls
  • Boult AirBass Y1 has an IPX5 rating for sweat and water resistance
  • Users can also use a single Boult AirBass Y1 earbud independently

Boult Audio Airbass Y1 true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds were launched in India on Thursday. The new AirBass Y1 TWS earbuds are the latest addition to the company's TWS earphone lineup in the country and feature up to 40 hours of battery life and fast charging support. Users can also listen to music or take calls on a single earbud, with single-channel audio, according to the company. Boult Audio's AirBass Y1 TWS earbuds sport an angled design. The wireless earbuds are also IPX5 rated for water and sweat resistance.

Boult Audio AirBass Y1 price in India, availability

The new Boult AirBass Y1 price in India is set at Rs. 1,299, according to the company. The TWS earbuds will be sold in Black and White colour options and will be available for purchase via Flipkart. Customers can also avail of a five percent cashback offer on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards on the new Boult AirBass Y1.

Boult Audio AirBass Y1 specifications

Boult AirBass Y1 feature an angled design and an acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) body. The company has not specified the size of the drivers used on the AirBass Y1. The wireless earbuds offer up to 40 hours of playback, including the charging case. Boult AirBass Y1 support fast charging, with 100 minutes of playback after a 10-minute charge. The earbuds can also be used individually in ‘monopod' mode.

The wireless earbuds come with Bluetooth 5.1 support and support touch controls for media playback and taking calls. Boult AirBass Y1 are IPX5 rated for sweat and water resistance, which means they can be used for workouts. The TWS earbuds support Google Assistant and Siri, with a triple tap gesture, according to the company.

Comments

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Pegasus Spyware Used to Hack Phones of Salvadoran Journalists Investigating Alleged State Corruption: Report
