Bose Sport Open Earbuds have been launched. They come with a unique outer ear fit that lets the user clearly hear their surroundings along with the music. With a distinctive design that incorporates ear hooks and an earpiece that sits completely outside the ear canal, Bose Sport Open Earbuds are meant for users who may need to hear their surroundings while listening to music. The earbuds may come in handy for fitness focused as well as regular users in outdoor settings.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds price

Bose Sport Open Earbuds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been listed for pre-orders in the US for $199.95 (roughly Rs. 14,600) and will start shipping on January 20. The company hasn't announced any information on the earphones' India pricing or availability yet. However, they can be expected to be launched in the country in the coming months, priced around the Rs. 20,000-mark.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds specifications, features

Bose Sport Open Earbuds feature TWS connectivity, with ear hooks to keep the earpieces stably in place when in use. What makes the Bose Sport Open Earbuds special is what Bose calls OpenAudio technology. This is a proprietary design that allows the user to hear the music from the earpieces that are placed outside and away from the ear canal. This ensures that the ear canal is entirely unblocked, allowing the listener to naturally hear their surroundings.

Although similar in design to bone conduction earphones, Bose's implementation is claimed to offer a similar fit while avoiding the vibrating effect and tight fit that comes with bone-conduction technology. With Bose Sport Open Earbuds, the company promises a clean listening experience similar to the outer-ear fit made popular by Apple AirPods, but while leaving the ear canal completely unblocked for completely natural ambient sound.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds have a battery life of up to eight hours, and it's worth noting here that the Bose Sport Open Earbuds don't have a charging case that lets you charge the earpieces on the go. Instead, the earphones have a magnetic charging cradle, so you'll only get up to eight hours of listening at a time. This may sound a bit strange, but the Bose Sport Open Earbuds are meant to be used only during workouts and not really as an all-purpose option for all-day listening.

Bose recently launched the QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds in India, priced at Rs. 26,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively. Both of these headsets feature a traditional in-canal fit, with Bose QuietComfort Earbuds additionally featuring active noise cancellation.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.