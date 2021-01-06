Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bose Sport Open Earbuds With Unique Outer Ear Fit Launched, Lets You Hear Both Music and Your Surroundings

Bose Sport Open Earbuds With Unique Outer Ear Fit Launched, Lets You Hear Both Music and Your Surroundings

Bose Sport Open Earbuds are priced at $199.95 (roughly Rs. 14,600).

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 6 January 2021 17:32 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bose Sport Open Earbuds With Unique Outer Ear Fit Launched, Lets You Hear Both Music and Your Surroundings

Bose Sport Open Earbuds sit outside the ear canal entirely

Highlights
  • Bose Sport Open Earbuds don’t block the ear canal at all
  • The earphones use Bose’s OpenAudio technology
  • There’s no word on when the earphones will launch in India

Bose Sport Open Earbuds have been launched. They come with a unique outer ear fit that lets the user clearly hear their surroundings along with the music. With a distinctive design that incorporates ear hooks and an earpiece that sits completely outside the ear canal, Bose Sport Open Earbuds are meant for users who may need to hear their surroundings while listening to music. The earbuds may come in handy for fitness focused as well as regular users in outdoor settings.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds price

Bose Sport Open Earbuds true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been listed for pre-orders in the US for $199.95 (roughly Rs. 14,600) and will start shipping on January 20. The company hasn't announced any information on the earphones' India pricing or availability yet. However, they can be expected to be launched in the country in the coming months, priced around the Rs. 20,000-mark.

bose sport open earbuds inside Bose

Bose Sport Open Earbuds specifications, features

Bose Sport Open Earbuds feature TWS connectivity, with ear hooks to keep the earpieces stably in place when in use. What makes the Bose Sport Open Earbuds special is what Bose calls OpenAudio technology. This is a proprietary design that allows the user to hear the music from the earpieces that are placed outside and away from the ear canal. This ensures that the ear canal is entirely unblocked, allowing the listener to naturally hear their surroundings.

Although similar in design to bone conduction earphones, Bose's implementation is claimed to offer a similar fit while avoiding the vibrating effect and tight fit that comes with bone-conduction technology. With Bose Sport Open Earbuds, the company promises a clean listening experience similar to the outer-ear fit made popular by Apple AirPods, but while leaving the ear canal completely unblocked for completely natural ambient sound.

Bose Sport Open Earbuds have a battery life of up to eight hours, and it's worth noting here that the Bose Sport Open Earbuds don't have a charging case that lets you charge the earpieces on the go. Instead, the earphones have a magnetic charging cradle, so you'll only get up to eight hours of listening at a time. This may sound a bit strange, but the Bose Sport Open Earbuds are meant to be used only during workouts and not really as an all-purpose option for all-day listening.

Bose recently launched the QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds in India, priced at Rs. 26,990 and Rs. 17,990, respectively. Both of these headsets feature a traditional in-canal fit, with Bose QuietComfort Earbuds additionally featuring active noise cancellation.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bose, Bose Sport Open Earbuds, Bose Sport Open Earbuds Price, Bose Sport Open Earbuds Specifications, Bluetooth, True Wireless Earphones, Earphones, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose Sport Earbuds
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Qualcomm Names Cristiano Amon as New CEO, to Replace Outgoing Steven Mollenkopf on June 30
Realme V15 aka Realme Koi Will Come With 65W Fast Charging, Company Executive Confirms

Related Stories

Bose Sport Open Earbuds With Unique Outer Ear Fit Launched, Lets You Hear Both Music and Your Surroundings
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  2. WhatsApp's New Terms Won't Let You Opt Out of Sharing Data With Facebook
  3. Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 5 Get MIUI 12 Update
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  5. Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G Listed on Multiple Certification Websites: Report
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord N10 5G, Nord N100 to Be Available in US January 15 Onwards
  8. Mi 10i Review
  9. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  10. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Series Get Fix For Fingerprint Scanning Bug With January 2021 Security Patch
  2. Udaan E-Commerce Startup Raises $280 Million From Tencent, Others
  3. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Bags 3C Certification in China, Could Launch Soon: Report
  4. Realme V15 aka Realme Koi Will Come With 65W Fast Charging, Company Executive Confirms
  5. Bose Sport Open Earbuds With Unique Outer Ear Fit Launched, Lets You Hear Both Music and Your Surroundings
  6. Qualcomm Names Cristiano Amon as New CEO, to Replace Outgoing Steven Mollenkopf on June 30
  7. Chinese App Ban: China Criticises US President Donald Trump Order Against Eight Apps
  8. Minecraft Earth AR Mobile Game Shutting Down on June 30: All You Need to Know
  9. Mi TV 4A Pro, Mi TV 4A Horizon Edition, More Models Get Price Hike in India by Up to Rs. 3,000
  10. Honor V40 Specifications Allegedly Leaked; May Come With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC, 45W Wireless Charging
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com