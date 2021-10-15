Bose SoundLink Flex wireless Bluetooth speaker was launched on Thursday, October 14. The new wireless speaker is the latest in the American company's range, and also among its smaller and more affordable wireless options that are focused on outdoor and rugged use. The new wireless speaker has a portable, lightweight design meant for the outdoors, with its IP67 build allowing for considerable exposure to dirt and water. The Bose SoundLink Flex wireless speaker has a long battery life per charge and can be paired with other Bose speakers.

Bose SoundLink Flex price, availability

The Bose SoundLink Flex is priced at $149 (roughly Rs. 11,200). Although available and shipping now in the US, there's no word on further global availability, including in India.

Bose SoundLink Flex specifications, features

The Bose SoundLink Flex is a portable Bluetooth speaker, sitting alongside the rest of the SoundLink range that also includes the Bose SoundLink Mini 2 and Bose SoundLink Colour 2. The positioning of the Flex is different, in that it's pitched as an outdoor-friendly wireless speaker meant to be used in settings that could expose the device to water and dust. The IP67 dust and water resistance rating promises to ensure that the speaker will stay safe even with considerable exposure, and can safely be washed off under a tap for cleaning.

For charging, the Bose SoundLink Flex has a USB Type-C port and an included cable in the box. The speaker weighs around 590g and has a soft-touch silicone exterior with a steel grille covering the speaker drivers. Battery life is claimed to be around 12 hours per charge and the speaker is said to fully charge in around 4 hours when using the included cable. It's also possible to wirelessly link it to other Bose speakers for stereo pairing and wireless daisy-chaining.

The Bose SoundLink Flex uses Bluetooth v4.2 for connectivity and has a built-in microphone system for voice communications, including voice calls and the ability to communicate with the voice assistant on your smartphone through a Bluetooth connection. There are controls for power, volume, and Bluetooth on the speaker itself, and the SoundLink Flex can also be customised and controlled using the Bose Connect app.