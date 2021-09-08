Technology News
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 With Dolby Atmos Support, HDMI eARC Launched

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes with support for voice assistants such as Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 September 2021 16:31 IST
Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is a premium offering from the company

Highlights
  • Bose unveiled the Smart Soundbar 900 with Dolby Atmos support
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 offers support for Alexa, Google Assistant
  • Bose Smart Soundbar 900 will replace Smart Soundbar 700

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has been launched in the US. The premium soundbar comes with features such as Dolby Atmos support and HDMI eARC. Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes with multi-room Wi-Fi music streaming support and AirPlay 2. Touted as a replacement for Bose Smart Soundbar 700, the new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 supports Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant as well. For connectivity, it can pair with any phone or tablet via Bluetooth.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 price, availability

The new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is priced at $899.95 (roughly Rs. 66,200) in the US. As per a press release from the company, the soundbar was made available for pre-orders via its official website on September 7and will start shipping on September 23.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 is available in two colour options — Arctic White and Black.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 specifications

The new Bose Smart Soundbar 900 has an oval-shaped design. The soundbar is 2.3 inches tall, a little over 4 inches deep, and 41 inches long. The company claims the new soundbar makes a good match for 50-inch-and-over televisions.

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 features HDMI eARC for easy connection with a TV and uncompromising sound quality. Apart from Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth, the device is compatible with Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2. It offers the choice of Alexa and Google Assistant for voice commands-based control. With Alexa, users can make or take calls. The Bose Smart Soundbar 900 comes with Bose Voice4Video feature that turns the TV on to the channel or any other input with a single voice command. Users can link Bose Smart Soundbar 900 to other Bose smart speakers as well. The device is also compatible with the company's newly launched Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in the US and they have features such as Acoustic Noise Cancellation, Aware Mode, Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity, and more.

