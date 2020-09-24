Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10 Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched

Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched

Bose Sleepbuds II cannot stream music or take calls and are only designed to help the user get better sleep.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 24 September 2020 15:04 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched

Bose Sleepbuds II come in a single white colour option

Highlights
  • Bose Sleepbuds II is priced at $249.95 (roughly Rs. 18,500)
  • Bose Sleepbuds II work with the Bose Sleep app for better sleep
  • The TWS earphones feature wingtip-style design

Bose Sleepbuds II true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in the US. The earphones boast of up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Sleepbuds II are a follow up to the Bose Sleepbuds from 2018 and are meant to be kept on at night to keep ambient sound out. The earphones also play noise-masking sounds to help you sleep better. The Bose Sleepbuds II have a wingtip style design that is meant to offer a snug fit.

Bose Sleepbuds II price

The Bose Sleepbuds II TWS earphones are priced at $249.95 (roughly Rs. 18,500) and come in a single white colour option. The earphones are currently up for pre-orders in the US and will start shipping from October 6.

As of now, Bose has not shared any information on international availability, including in India.

Bose Sleepbuds II specifications, features

The Bose Sleepbuds II feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting to the Bose Sleep app that is available on both Google Play store and Apple's App Store. The earbuds are made of plastic and have silicone tips. The charging case is made from aluminium. The Bose Sleepbuds II can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and it takes about six hours to charge the earbuds completely. The charging case, on the other hand, can be charged in three hours. The case can provide 30 additional hours of battery life. The TWS earphones come with IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The Bose Sleep app lets you set alarms, change volume, and choose from a selection of 14 noise-masking tracks. It comes with several relaxation options as well, including 15 Naturescapes and 10 Tranquilities. The Bose Sleepbuds II cannot play your regular music or help receive phone calls as they are only designed to offer better sleep. Additionally, the earphones offer passive noise blocking as well.

Back in October last year, Bose discontinued the first-generation Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds due to complaints of power-related issues.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bose Sleepbuds II, Bose Sleepbuds II TWS, Bose Sleepbuds II Price, Bose Sleepbuds II Specifications
Vineet Washington Vineet Washington writes about gaming, smartphones, audio devices, and new technologies for Gadgets 360, out of Delhi. Vineet is a Senior Sub-editor for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about gaming on all platforms and new developments in the world of smartphones. In his free time, Vineet likes to play video games, make clay models, play the guitar, watch sketch-comedy, and anime. Vineet is available on vineetw@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Flipkart Wholesale Expands to Ghaziabad, Meerut, 10 More Cities Ahead of Festive Season
Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F41 India Launch Set for October 8
  2. Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Debuts With 120Hz Super AMOLED Display
  3. Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE, iPad (8th Gen) Now on Sale in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A42 5G With Snapdragon 750G SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report
  5. Realme C17 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  6. Mi TV Master With 8K Resolution, 5G Support Launching September 28
  7. OnePlus 8T Price, Specifications Tipped via Amazon Listing
  8. Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, Narzo 20 Pro Debut in India
  9. Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life Launched
  10. Samsung to Launch More Galaxy FE Versions of Its Flagships: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Anker PowerWave Base Pad 10W Fast Wireless Charger Launched in India
  2. Bose Sleepbuds II TWS Earphones With Up to 10-Hour Battery Life, IPX4 Water Resistance Launched
  3. Flipkart Wholesale Expands to Ghaziabad, Meerut, 10 More Cities Ahead of Festive Season
  4. Instagram Reels Getting Longer Videos, Extended Timer, New Edit Features
  5. Samsung to Launch More Galaxy FE Versions of Its Flagships: Report
  6. US Justice Department Proposes Changes to Internet Platforms' Immunity
  7. Zack Snyder’s Justice League Reshoots Set for October: Report
  8. OnePlus 8T May Support 65W Warp Charge Technology
  9. WhatsApp Brings a Catalogue Shortcut, New Call Button to Business Chats in Latest Beta on Android
  10. Facebook to Reject Political Ads Prematurely Claiming US Election Victory
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com