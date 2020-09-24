Bose Sleepbuds II true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in the US. The earphones boast of up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge. The Sleepbuds II are a follow up to the Bose Sleepbuds from 2018 and are meant to be kept on at night to keep ambient sound out. The earphones also play noise-masking sounds to help you sleep better. The Bose Sleepbuds II have a wingtip style design that is meant to offer a snug fit.

Bose Sleepbuds II price

The Bose Sleepbuds II TWS earphones are priced at $249.95 (roughly Rs. 18,500) and come in a single white colour option. The earphones are currently up for pre-orders in the US and will start shipping from October 6.

As of now, Bose has not shared any information on international availability, including in India.

Bose Sleepbuds II specifications, features

The Bose Sleepbuds II feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connecting to the Bose Sleep app that is available on both Google Play store and Apple's App Store. The earbuds are made of plastic and have silicone tips. The charging case is made from aluminium. The Bose Sleepbuds II can last up to 10 hours on a single charge and it takes about six hours to charge the earbuds completely. The charging case, on the other hand, can be charged in three hours. The case can provide 30 additional hours of battery life. The TWS earphones come with IPX4 rating for water resistance.

The Bose Sleep app lets you set alarms, change volume, and choose from a selection of 14 noise-masking tracks. It comes with several relaxation options as well, including 15 Naturescapes and 10 Tranquilities. The Bose Sleepbuds II cannot play your regular music or help receive phone calls as they are only designed to offer better sleep. Additionally, the earphones offer passive noise blocking as well.

Back in October last year, Bose discontinued the first-generation Bose Noise Masking Sleepbuds due to complaints of power-related issues.

