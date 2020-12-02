Technology News
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds Get Swipe Volume Controls Through Firmware Update

Swipe up or down on the right earpiece to adjust the volume.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 December 2020 11:46 IST
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds Get Swipe Volume Controls Through Firmware Update

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds were launched in India in October 2020

Highlights
  • Bose has released a firmware update for the Bose Music app
  • The update brings swipe volume controls to its two premium TWS headsets
  • The Bose QC Earbuds are priced at Rs. 26,990 in India

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds now support swipe controls to adjust the volume, after a firmware update for the Bose Music app added the feature. Users of the two premium true wireless headsets from Bose can now adjust the volume directly from the headset, a feature that was previously not supported. Although coming a while after the launch of the true wireless earphones, this feature will be a welcome addition for users of the two Bose true wireless headsets.

The addition of swipe volume controls for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds was reported on by The Verge, which states that the latest update for the Bose Music app for iOS adds the ability to toggle a new ‘Volume Control' option in the settings. If turned on, users will be able to swipe up or down on the touch-sensitive part of the right earbud of the two headsets to adjust the volume.

It's likely that the update will come to the Android version of the Bose Music app as well, and make the touch-controls much more detailed and useful. The report also states that the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 can now quickly launch Spotify directly from the headset through a tap-and-hold gesture on the right side. This is optional, though, and can be controlled through the specific settings for the headset in the Bose Music app.

Bose launched the QuietComfort Earbuds and Sport Earbuds globally in September this year, while India pricing and availability was announced in October. Priced at Rs. 26,990 and Rs. 17,990 respectively, the true wireless earphones go up against competition from Apple, Sony, and Sennheiser in the premium segment.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bose, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, Bose Sport Earbuds, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds Price in India, Bose Music app, Bose Sport Earbuds price in India, True Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth, Active Noise Cancellation

