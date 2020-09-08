Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests

Bose had confirmed development of the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 last year.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 8 September 2020 18:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests

Photo Credit: Cnet

Bose replaced QuietComfort II headphones with the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

Highlights
  • Bose QuietComfort Earbuds have a pill-shaped design as per a leaked video
  • The earbuds are reported to offer competition to AirPods Pro range
  • These earbuds are expected to launch sometime this year

Bose has been working on new noise cancelling earbuds for a while now and these were previously known as Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. A new video leaked by Australian retailer Harvey Norman now suggests that the earbuds may launch soon as the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. The company gave up on the QuietComfort branding when it replaced the QuietComfort II headphones last year with the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. However, the company looks to re-introduce this branding, if the new leaked video is to be believed.

This video was spotted on Vimeo by CNET first. It was posted erroneously by retailer Harvey Norman for a brief period and was later removed. The video seems to suggest that the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 will be released the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. These earbuds look to offer competition to the Apple AirPods range.

To recall, Bose had announced that it was developing the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 at the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 launch last year. Since then, there have reportedly been many delays, presumably because of the pandemic, and these earbuds are now expected to launch sometime soon this year.

As for the design, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds or the Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, whatever these end up being called, are expected to have a pill-shaped design. The Bose logo sits at the back with a white colour option modelled in the video. These earbuds will likely be priced somewhere near that of the Apple AirPods Pro.

In the truly wireless earbuds category, Bose currently has the SoundSport Free as the only option for purchase. With the introduction of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds aka Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, the company looks to offer a much needed variety to buyers, alongside offering some real competition to Apple as well that has been dominating the TWS space.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bose, Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Vivo V20 Series May Launch in India in October With Three Phone Models

Related Stories

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile Update 1.0 Is Live With New Erangel Map, Gameplay Changes
  2. Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs on PUBG Mobile
  3. Redmi Smart Band Debuts in India With Colour Display, Heart-Rate Monitor
  4. Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  5. PUBG Corporation to Take Over PUBG Mobile From Tencent Games in India
  6. Moto G9 Review
  7. Oppo F17 Pro Tipped to Launch Outside India as Oppo A93
  8. Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, Two More Join The Lion King Hindi Dub Cast
  9. Poco M2 With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Announces Verified Calls to Show Genuine Business Callers, India in First Rollout
  2. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 May Be Called QuietComfort Earbuds, Leaked Promo Video Suggests
  3. Vivo V20 Series May Launch in India in October With Three Phone Models
  4. China Tech Veterans to Launch 'Domestic Replacement' Fund Amid US Sanctions
  5. Huawei MatePad T8 With 5,100mAh Battery, MediaTek Octa-Core SoC Launched in India
  6. TikTok to Join EU Code of Conduct Against Hate Speech
  7. PUBG Mobile: Teen Reportedly Spent Over Rs. 2 Lakhs From Grandfather’s Bank Account on Game
  8. Moto G9 Plus With Snapdragon 730 SoC, Full-HD+ Display Spotted in Google Play Console Listing: Report
  9. Poco X3 India Variant Tipped to Carry 8GB RAM, Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench
  10. Realme X50 Pro Android 11 Preview Release Programme Kicked Off in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com