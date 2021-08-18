Technology News
  Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Listed by Retailer Ahead of Launch, Price and Specifications Leak

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Listed by Retailer Ahead of Launch, Price and Specifications Leak

Bose QuietComfort 45 price may be set at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,400).

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 August 2021 17:54 IST
Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones Listed by Retailer Ahead of Launch, Price and Specifications Leak

Photo Credit: Staples

Bose QuietComfort 45 may come with a better build than their predecessor

Highlights
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 have appeared on the Staples site
  • The new Bose headphones may deliver up to 24 hours of battery life
  • Bose QuietComfort 45 appear to have upgraded noise cancellation

Bose QuietComfort 45 may soon be launched as the successor to the company's popular QuietComfort 35 II (aka Bose QC35 II). While the official details are yet to be revealed, American retailer Staples seems to have accidentally listed the new headphones along with their pricing and specifications. The Bose QuietComfort 45, which may become known among audiophiles as the QC45, is likely to be Bose's answer to Sony's WH-1000XM4 that were introduced last year. The new headphones appeared with a “shockingly light” construction that is made of a glass-filled nylon material, along with cast-metal hinges and synthetic leather exterior.

Staples briefly listed the Bose QuietComfort 45 on its website. The listing was spotted by WinFuture, though the retailer pulled it shortly after it came into notice. Nevertheless, a cached version of the Staples page defining the Bose QuietComfort 45 was still available with Google at the time of filing this report.

Bose QuietComfort 45 price (expected)

The Staples listing suggested that the Bose QuietComfort 45 will be available with a price tag of $329 (roughly Rs. 24,400). It is cheaper than the Bose QC35 II that originally came at $349.95 (roughly Rs. 26,000) back in 2017. Those headphones were launched in India at Rs. 29,363.

Last year, the Sony WH-1000XM4 was launched in the US for $350 (roughly Rs. 26,000) and in India for Rs. 29,990.

Bose QuietComfort 45 specifications (expected)

The Bose QuietComfort 45 will apparently come with a similar design that was featured on the QC35 II earlier. The headphones would feature an ​​‘Acoustic Noise Canceling' technology that uses built-in microphones to analyse and cut out ambient noise with an opposite sound signal, as per the listing on the Staples site. Just like the last generation, there would also be a button on the left earcup to let you switch between Quiet Mode for complete noise cancellation and Aware Mode to get some sounds from your surroundings.

As an upgrade to their predecessors, Bose QuietComfort 45 are claimed to deliver up to 24 hours of playtime on a single charge. The last-generation model had up to 20 hours of battery life.

The Bose QuietComfort 45 would also offer fast charging, with 2.5 hours of listening time in just 15 minutes of charging over a USB Type-C interface. The headphones would come with Bluetooth v5.1 connectivity. However, you could also use a 3.5mm cable for wired connectivity.

Bose also appears to have designed a new TriPort acoustic architecture to add depth and fullness to the results, without increasing the earcup size on the QuietComfort 45. The headphones are also listed with a Volume-optimised Active EQ that is claimed to maintain balanced performance irrespective of volume levels. Furthermore, you would be able to adjust settings on the QuietComfort 45 headphones using the Bose Music app on your smartphone, as per the now-removed listing.

That said, Bose is yet to officially announce the anticipated headphones.

Can Nothing Ear 1 — the first product from OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei's new outfit — be an AirPods killer? We discussed this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
