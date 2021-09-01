Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones have been launched with features such as Acoustic Noise Cancellation, Aware Mode, and a noise-rejecting algorithm for clearer call quality. The wireless headphones support Bluetooth v5.1 for longer range wireless connectivity and offer up to 24 hours of battery life. The Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology makes use of tiny microphones hidden in the earcups to continuously measure, compare, and react to outside noise. Aware Mode allows for some noise to seep through from the surroundings. Bose QuietComfort 45 have a lightweight design with earcup cushions made of synthetic leather, and headband made from glass-filled nylon to protect against falls and maintain its shape.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones price, availability

The new Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones are priced at $329 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in the US. They are already up for pre-orders via the company site and will be start shipping from September 23. The wireless headphones have been launched in Black and White Smoke colour options.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones specifications

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones weigh about 445 grams and come with Bluetooth v5.1 support that offers up to 30-feet wireless connectivity range. The headband is made of glass-filled nylon for protection against falls and each pivot point has a cast-metal hinge for durability. The earbuds are made from synthetic leather. Bose QuietComfort 45 support Acoustic Noise Cancelling technology to smartly cancel outside noise. Users can choose between two modes of noise cancellation — Quiet Mode and Aware Mode. Quite Mode offers full noise cancelling while Aware Mode turns on the external microphones and feeds ambient sounds into the headphones, enabling awareness of sounds from the environment, such as cars and emergency vehicles. In comparison, the Bose Noise Cancelling 700 wireless headphones offer more customisation with 11 levels of noise cancelling.

Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones can offer up to 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. It comes with a USB Type-C charging port that takes about 2.5 hours to completely power up the device and the company says that a quick 15 minutes of charge offers up to 2.5 hours of playback. Bose also bundles an audio cable for listening in wired mode. Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones come with TriPort acoustic architecture and Volume-optimised Active EQ to produce high fidelity audio. The TriPort design vents the earcups to add depth and fullness and the Volume-optimised Active EQ boosts highs and lows to maintain the same high-fidelity performance throughout.

There are four external microphones for improved voice pickup and a noise-rejecting algorithm filters out environmental sounds for clearer conversations. Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones pair with the Bose Music app, offers voice assistance support, and support multi-point technology to connect with two devices at the same time.