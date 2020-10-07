Bose QC Earbuds, Bose Sport Earbuds, and three Bose Frames audio sunglasses have been launched in India. The Bose QC Earbuds,8 or QuietComfort Earbuds, come in two colour options while the Bose Sport Earbuds are offered in three colour options. The Frames include the Frames Tempo, Frames Soprano, and the Frames Tenor. All three have different shapes and design with the Bose Frames Tempo coming with a half frame design and the other two having full frame design. The three frames come with polarised lenses.

Bose QC Earbuds, Sport Earbuds, Frames Tempo, Frames Soprano, Frames Tenor: Price in India

The Bose QC Earbuds are priced at Rs. 26,990 and are offered in Soapstone and Triple Black colour options. The Bose Sport Earbuds are priced at Rs. 17,990 and come in Baltic Blue, Glacier White, and Triple Black. The two earbuds are up for pre-orders in the country and will go on sale starting October 13 via Bose Premium stores, wholesale partner stores, and e-commerce partners.

The Bose Frames Tempo, Frames Soprano, and the Frames Tenor are priced at Rs. 21,900 and the interchangeable lenses for the Frames Tempo are priced at Rs. 2,990. The interchangeable lenses for the Frames Tenor and Frames Soprano are priced at Rs. 1,990 for the Faded ones and Rs. 2,990 for the Blue Mirror, Rose Mirror, and Silver Mirror options. They will also go on sale starting October 13 and are currently up for pre-orders.

Bose QC Earbuds specifications, features

The Bose QC Earbuds are made of plastic with gold and polymer coating, and use Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. These support SPC and AAC codecs and come with a total of four microphones. The battery is said to last up to 6 hours on a single charge, with the earubuds taking 2 hours to completely charge and the case taking 3 hours. They also support quick charging with 15 minutes of charging giving 2 hours of playtime, Bose says. The case supports Qi wireless charging as well as wired charging via a USB Type-C port. You also get touch controls with the Bose QC Earbuds.

Bose Sport Earbuds specifications

The Sport Earbuds by Bose boast of up to 5 hours of battery life on a single charge and up to 10 hours of additional playback time with the charging case. These work with both Android and iOS devices with the help of Bluetooth 5.1 and also feature an IPX4 rating. There are touch controls to pause, play music, answer calls, and access voice assistant. They also come with new soft-silicone StayHear Max tips. Like the Bose QC Earbuds, these also work with the Bose Music app.

Bose Frames Tempo specifications

The Bose Frames Tempo are durable, lightweight, and flexible as they are made from TR90 (Thermoplastic Elastomer). They come with custom designed spring hinges that keep the frames stable on the head. The Frames Tempo are powered by 22mm drivers. Bose says these are sweat, weather, scratch, and shatter-resistant, and have a claimed battery life of up to eight hours. The polycarbonate lenses offer visible light transmission of 12 percent and all three frames block 99 percent of UV rays.

Bose Frames Tenor, Frames Soprano: specifications

The Frames Tenor have a square style while the Frames Soprano is a subtle cat eye. They are powered by two 16mm drivers. Bose says they are scratch and shatter resistant. Both have a claimed battery life of 5.5 hours. They feature a dual-beam-forming array microphone setup with new digital signal processing. They also feature a Volume-optimized EQ that Bose says keeps the low and high ends in check without distortion. The Bose Frames Tenor and Frames Soprano have integrated touch controls as well.

