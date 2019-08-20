Technology News
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 34,500

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 34,500

The headphones will be available alongside the popular QuietComfort 35 II.

Updated: 20 August 2019 18:01 IST
Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 34,500

The newest active noise cancelling headphones from Bose are now in India

Highlights
  • The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is now available in India
  • The new headset is priced at Rs. 34,500
  • While this is the new flagship headset, the QC35II is also still on sale

Apart from Sony, one other manufacturer of headphones is considered on top of its game when it comes to making technologically advanced and feature-filled headphones - Bose. The American audio manufacturer recently launched a new range of headphones, including the top-of-the-line Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, which is the flagship headset in Bose's range of wireless and noise cancelling products. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 have now been launched in India and will go on sale on August 22, priced at Rs. 34,500.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are the current flagship product in the company's headphones lineup, and will be available alongside the previous top-end headset, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II. The headphones feature a refreshed design, with the adjusting mechanism now on the outer side of the headphones. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 are also voice assistant-enabled, and are optimised for use with Google Assistant, Apple Siri, and Amazon Alexa.

Also included are Bluetooth for wireless connectivity, active noise cancellation, an improved microphone system that will function for both the noise cancellation and voice calling functions, touch controls, and a claimed battery life of up to 20 hours. Bose is also including a new feature called Bose AR, which is touted as the world's first audio augmented reality platform. It is said to provide audio prompts and cues with information when used outdoors or at specific locations.

The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 will initially be available only in the black colour variant, with the silver variant going on sale at a later date. The headphones will be available both online and offline through major retailers, including Bose stores, Amazon.in, and Flipkart. Bose also intends to launch the Bose Earbuds 500 and Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 - both are truly wireless earphones - in India, but has not shared specific details about pricing and availability yet.

Bose, Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
Ali Pardiwala

