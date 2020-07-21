Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface in YouTube Video, Could Be Officially Launched Soon

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface in YouTube Video, Could Be Officially Launched Soon

Bose’s new AirPods Pro competitor has popped up online.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 21 July 2020 12:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface in YouTube Video, Could Be Officially Launched Soon

Photo Credit: Youtube/ Josh Quill

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface in YouTube Video Ahead of Launch

Highlights
  • The Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 are shown in a new video
  • The new earphones will be positioned against the AirPods Pro
  • Bose is among the leaders in active noise cancellation tech

Bose has been rumoured to be working on new premium true wireless earphones with active noise cancellation, and a new video now details the unannounced Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. The new true wireless earphones will compete directly against the Apple AirPods Pro, offering premium true wireless sound with effective active noise cancellation. Although there's no word on when the new Bose earphones will be launched and at what price, it's likely that the launch will take place soon based on the video.

While launching the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 globally, the company also announced that it was developing the Bose Earbuds 500 and Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. Both of these products have been delayed well beyond their initial expected launch dates, and are now expected to launch sometime later this year. This new video suggests that the more expensive Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 are ready for launch, and the company could announce the launch of both of its new true wireless headsets simultaneously.

 

The video, posted on a little-known YouTube channel, shows the box of the new earphones, with ‘QuietComfort Earbuds' at the bottom, suggesting that this is indeed the Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700. The earphones, charging case, and box contents are properly shown in the video, which hints at the authenticity of the product itself. The earphones are pill-shaped and considerably smaller than the Bose SoundSport Free earphones, and will likely be priced somewhere near that of the Apple AirPods Pro.

Bose has typically been ahead of the competition when it comes to active noise cancellation on headphones and earphones, but the company hasn't done much in the true wireless space beyond the Bose SoundSport Free. The range is in much need of new and improved products, and the Boise Earbuds 500 and Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 will help the company compete in the personal audio space against Apple's dominance.

Why are smartphone prices rising in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Bose, Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700, AirPods Pro, True Wireless Earphones, Bluetooth, Bose Earbuds 500, Wireless Earphones
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Vivo S7 Surfaces Online, Tipped to Debut With an Enhanced Selfie Camera, Lightweight Design

Related Stories

Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface in YouTube Video, Could Be Officially Launched Soon
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 30
  2. Amazfit Bip S Lite to Go on Flash Sale in India on July 29, Price Revealed
  3. Samsung to Launch Five Devices at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
  4. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme 6i to Launch in India on Friday, Here's Everything You Need to Know
  6. Realme C15 With 6,000mAh Battery to Launch on July 28
  7. Seven VPN Services Including UFO VPN Leaked Over 1.2TB of Private User Data
  8. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface on YouTube Ahead of Launch
  9. OnePlus Buds Price Teased Ahead of Tuesday’s Launch
  10. Oppo Reno 4 Pro to Launch in India on July 31
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Meet Integration Starts Rolling Out on Gmail for Android Users
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 Alleged Render Tips Bronze Colour Variant, Thin Bezels
  3. Nubia Red Magic 5S With Snapdragon 865 Plus SoC, 144Hz Refresh Rate Screen to Launch on July 28
  4. Zoom Opens Technology Centre in Bengaluru, Promises to Hire Key Talent from India
  5. Noise ColorFit Nav Teased to Launch in India Soon With Built-In GPS, Colour Display
  6. Bose Noise Cancelling Earbuds 700 Surface in YouTube Video, Could Be Officially Launched Soon
  7. Vivo S7 Surfaces Online, Tipped to Debut With an Enhanced Selfie Camera, Lightweight Design
  8. Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS5 Will Run at 4K 60fps in Optional ‘Performance Mode’
  9. Samsung to Launch Five Devices at Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5
  10. Moto G8 Plus Starts Receiving Android 10 Update with July 2020 Security Patch: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com