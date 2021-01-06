Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boat Sees $100 Million Investment From US Private Equity Firm Warburg Pincus

Boat Sees $100-Million Investment From US Private Equity Firm Warburg Pincus

Boat, known for its budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, was last valued at nearly $283 million (roughly Rs. 2,070 crores).

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Input From Reuters | Updated: 6 January 2021 10:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Boat Sees $100-Million Investment From US Private Equity Firm Warburg Pincus

During Q3 of 2020, Boat captured a market share of 32.4 percent in the earwear category in India

Highlights
  • Boat's products compete with JBL and Realme
  • The company had an annual revenue of over Rs. 700 crores as of March 2020
  • After Boat, Xiaomi came second in the Indian TWS earbuds market in Q3

US private equity firm Warburg Pincus has invested about $100 million (roughly Rs. 730 crores) in Boat, the India-based consumer electronics firm said on Wednesday.

Boat, known for its budget-friendly Bluetooth speakers and wireless earbuds, was last valued at nearly $283 million (roughly Rs. 2,070 crores) after a $59.6 million (roughly Rs. 440 crores) funding round in December, according to PitchBook data.

Personal electronics products like headphones have seen a revival in sales since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, with homebound users looking for means to aid their remote work and to keep themselves entertained.

During the third quarter of 2020, Boat captured a market share of 32.4 percent in the earwear category in India, according to IDC data.

The company, whose products compete with JBL and Realme, had an annual revenue of over Rs. 700 crores as of March 2020.

In November last year, data released by International Data Corporation (IDC) showed that Boat lead in the earwear category with 32.4 percent of market share in the third quarter, and Samsung came in second with 15 percent share. Narrowing it down to the true wireless stereo (TWS) category, Boat again led with a 26.1 percent share, and Realme came in second with 15.5 percent market share.

Similarly, another report by Counterpoint published in the same month showed that Boat emerged as the leading player in the Indian TWS earbuds market in the third quarter. The New Delhi-based company launched a list of earbuds across price segments during the quarter that helped increase its market share to 18 percent from the 10 percent reported in the second quarter. Boat also managed to leave behind Realme that was leading the market previously.

After Boat, Xiaomi came second in the Indian TWS earbuds market in the third quarter. The market share of the company, however, dropped to 16 percent from the 20 percent reported in the second quarter.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

 

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Warburg Pincus, Boat
Alipay, WeChat Pay Among 8 Chinese Apps Banned in US by Trump Order
Boat Sees $100-Million Investment From US Private Equity Firm Warburg Pincus
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  2. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Get MIUI 12 Update With Bug Fixes: Reports
  3. Mi 10i With 108-Megapixel Samsung HM2 Sensor Launched in India
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G to Launch in India on January 18
  5. CoWIN App to Be Official Vaccine App for India: All You Need to Know
  6. Dell Launches Range of Windows Laptops, Modular Desktops
  7. Samsung Galaxy M02s With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Global App Spending on Christmas Grew 35 Percent in 2020: Sensor Tower
  9. Vivo X60 Pro+ Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 888 SoC, 55W Fast Charging
  10. Redmi Note 9T 5G Will Be Launched on January 8
#Latest Stories
  1. Boat Sees $100-Million Investment From US Private Equity Firm Warburg Pincus
  2. Alipay, WeChat Pay Among 8 Chinese Apps Banned in US by Trump Order
  3. Redmi Note 5, Redmi Note 5 Pro Getting MIUI 12 Update: Reports
  4. Dell Launches Wide Range of Latitude, Precision Laptops and OptiPlex Modular Desktops
  5. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Camera Teased, Could Be a Hint at New Super Zoom Feature
  6. OnePlus Nord Gets Its Android 11-Based OxygenOS 11 Open Beta Update
  7. Vivo X60 Pro+ Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch, Includes Snapdragon 888 SoC and 55W Fast Charging
  8. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos Tops List of Richest Charitable Gifts in 2020 With $10-Billion Climate Change Donation
  9. Microsoft Windows Could Be Getting Major Visual Overhaul, Job Posting Suggests: Report
  10. OnePlus Band Teased by Company; India Launch Date, Price and Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com