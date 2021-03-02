Technology News
Boat TRebel Headphones and Earphones Range for Women Launched

The range includes wired and wireless headphones and earphones.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 March 2021 11:32 IST
Boat TRebel Headphones and Earphones Range for Women Launched

Boat’s TRebel range bring existing models in new colours positioned towards women

Boat TRebel, a new range of headphones and earphones positioned towards women, has been launched by the Indian audio accessories company. The new product range features a number of existing headphones and earphones from Boat's product range, including wired, wireless, and true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones and headphones such as the entry-level Boat BassHeads 100 and feature-rich Boat Airdopes 441 Pro. All the products in the range are offered in new colour options, with prices starting at Rs. 399 and going up to Rs. 2,999.

The key differentiating factor for the new Boat TRebel range from Boat is the addition of new bright and eye-catching colour options, which Boat hopes will appeal to women buyers. These include blue, lime, pink, red, and yellow and in varying shades, which are considerably different from the more traditional colour options that Boat's audio products are typically available in. This aside, the range consists of existing Boat products across its range of wired and wireless headphones and earphones.

The launch is also backed by a marketing campaign that involves a music video produced and performed by rapper Raja Kumari, starring Boat brand ambassador actor Kiara Advani. With the TRebel range, Boat is trying to appealing to women buyers. Its products will continue to be available to buy primarily online through the company's own online store as well as on e-commerce portals. Boat is the leading brand in India for audio accessories, and also leads the TWS space by a significant margin, as per data from IDC.

The Boat TRebel product range consists of new colours for various existing Boat products, including the Rs. 399 Boat BassHeads 100 and the Rs. 2,999 Boat Airdopes 441 Pro. The range includes true wireless earphones, neckband-style wireless earphones, wireless headphones, and wired earphones across price ranges.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Ali Pardiwala
