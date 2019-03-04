Boat Stone 650 Wireless Speaker Launched in India at Rs. 1,899

Boat Lifestyle has built a name for itself as a manufacturer of affordable audio products and accessories for smartphones, including wireless speakers, headphones, earphones, cables, and chargers. The focus of its product range is on affordability, and it has helped make Boat a popular brand online where shoppers look for deals. The latest product from Boat is the Stone 650, which is priced at Rs. 1,899 on Amazon. The speaker is a part of the Boat Stone range, and will likely succeed the Boat Stone 600.

The Boat Stone 650 features an IPX5 water and dust resistance rating and an outer design termed as ‘diamond studded mesh' by the company. The speaker features a dual-driver setup, with two 5W speaker drivers in laid out in a stereo setup. The speaker also has a passive bass radiator, a claimed battery life of 7 hours on a full charge of the 1,800mAh battery, and multiple connectivity options.

For connectivity, apart from Bluetooth, users can also connect to the Boat Stone 650 using the auxiliary cable or TF storage. The device is charged through its Micro-USB port. The Stone 650 uses Bluetooth 4.2, with support for A2DP, AVRCP, and HFP. There is also a microphone on the device, letting you use the Boat Stone 650 for hands-free voice calls. Buttons and controls on the side of the speaker let you control playback without needing to reach for the paired smartphone every time.

Boat has been active lately, with plenty of launches in India. It also recently launched the Boat Stone 700A which comes with built-in Alexa support, at Rs. 3,199. The Boat Stone 650 doesn't have any headline features, but does offer a stereo sound at under Rs. 2,000.