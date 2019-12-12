Accessory maker Boat has launched a new speaker called the Boat Stone 200A. Boat had released the Stone 700A with Amazon Alexa voice assistant support but it retailed at a higher Rs. 3,499 price tag. The new Boat Stone 200A is IPX6 rated and is water, shock, and dust resistant. The new speaker also comes with Amazon's Alexa assistant built-in making it an affordable option for people looking for a portable smart speaker. The Stone 200A is priced at Rs. 1,499 making it one of the most affordable Alexa-powered Bluetooth speaker in the market.

Boat Stone 200A features

The Boat Stone 200A is compact in size and has a tough exterior which is IPX6 rated. It has a 1.96-inch full-range driver with a 3W output. It has a frequency range of 180Hz-20KHz and an impedance of 4 ohms. The product measure 96.5x88x49mm and weighs 240g.

For connectivity, the portable speaker has Bluetooth 4.1, it also has an Aux port and a USB port for charging. The Boat Stone 200A also packs a 1500mAh battery and Boat claims 8 to 10 hours of playback. The battery is said to take 3-hours to charge the speaker completely.

The Boat Stone 200A has 5 buttons on the top including music playback, volume controls and a multifunction key. Users need to download the Boat Lifestyle app from the Google Play Store or the iOS store. For full functionality of Alexa, users will need to download the Amazon Alexa app. Once set up, users can summon Alexa on the speaker using the voice alone.