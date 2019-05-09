Technology News
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boat Stone 1400 Wireless Speaker With 30W Sound Output Launched in India at Rs. 5,499

Boat Stone 1400 Wireless Speaker With 30W Sound Output Launched in India at Rs. 5,499

A massive 70mm driver powers the Boat Stone 1400.

By | Updated: 9 May 2019 13:17 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Boat Stone 1400 Wireless Speaker With 30W Sound Output Launched in India at Rs. 5,499

The Boat Stone 1400 is big, loud, and water resistant.

Highlights
  • The Boat Stone 1400 is priced at Rs. 5,499
  • The speaker uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity
  • The 30W sound output is the USP of the Boat Stone 700A

Boat is best known for its affordable range of speakers and headphones with some impressive options in absolute entry-level price brackets, but also manufactures more premium products that follow the value-for-money approach. The latest such product from the company is the Boat Stone 1400, a large portable wireless speaker priced at Rs. 5,499. The Boat Stone 1400 is available to buy on Amazon, and can be bought in either of two colour options: Active Black and Army Green.

The USP of the Boat Stone 1400 is its 30W sound output, making it among the loudest speakers you can buy in its price segment. The speaker achieves this with a 70mm primary driver and a 30mm secondary driver. The speaker uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, with additional connectivity through Aux and USB. The speaker is also IPX5 rated for water resistance, and has a carrying strap to make it easier to pick up and carry around.

The Boat Stone 1400 has a 2,500mAh battery that is claimed to run for seven hours on a single charge. The speaker is charged via a USB Type-C port, making this one of the most affordable wireless speakers to feature the newer USB charging port. The buttons of the speaker are at the top, and there are also two equaliser modes.

Boat's Stone series of speakers are known for their loud sound output, along with other features such as Alexa voice assistant compatibility on the Boat Stone 700A. The Boat Stone 1400 goes up against the LG PK3 and PK5, which also feature USB Type-C for charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat, Boat Stone 1400, Bluetooth, Speaker
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Google Play Adds Support for Cash Payments, UPI Integration Coming to India Soon
Honor Smartphones
Boat Stone 1400 Wireless Speaker With 30W Sound Output Launched in India at Rs. 5,499
Comment
Read in: বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

4GB RAM Smartphone
TRENDING
  1. Asus ZenFone 6 Debuts With a Rotating Camera, Snapdragon 855 SoC
  2. Redmi Note 7S Is Xiaomi's Upcoming 48-Megapixel Camera Phone for India
  3. Blaupunkt BTW-01 Review: Truly Wireless Earphones Under Rs. 6,000
  4. WhatsApp Unveils 155 Redesigned Emojis for Android, Night Mode Spotted
  5. OnePlus 7 Pro's Zen Mode Is Coming to OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T: Report
  6. WhatsApp Beta Not Letting Users Save Profile Pictures
  7. PUBG Mobile Season 7 Leak Tips More Royale Pass Details
  8. Selena Gomez Calls Social Media 'Dangerous', 'Terrible' for Youth
  9. Canon EOS 200D II DSLR With Dual Pixel AF, 4K Recording Launched in India
  10. PUBG Mobile 0.12.5 Update Brings Season 7, New Royale Pass, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.