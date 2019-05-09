Boat is best known for its affordable range of speakers and headphones with some impressive options in absolute entry-level price brackets, but also manufactures more premium products that follow the value-for-money approach. The latest such product from the company is the Boat Stone 1400, a large portable wireless speaker priced at Rs. 5,499. The Boat Stone 1400 is available to buy on Amazon, and can be bought in either of two colour options: Active Black and Army Green.

The USP of the Boat Stone 1400 is its 30W sound output, making it among the loudest speakers you can buy in its price segment. The speaker achieves this with a 70mm primary driver and a 30mm secondary driver. The speaker uses Bluetooth 4.2 for connectivity, with additional connectivity through Aux and USB. The speaker is also IPX5 rated for water resistance, and has a carrying strap to make it easier to pick up and carry around.

The Boat Stone 1400 has a 2,500mAh battery that is claimed to run for seven hours on a single charge. The speaker is charged via a USB Type-C port, making this one of the most affordable wireless speakers to feature the newer USB charging port. The buttons of the speaker are at the top, and there are also two equaliser modes.

Boat's Stone series of speakers are known for their loud sound output, along with other features such as Alexa voice assistant compatibility on the Boat Stone 700A. The Boat Stone 1400 goes up against the LG PK3 and PK5, which also feature USB Type-C for charging.

