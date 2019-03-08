Technology News

Boat Rockerz 480 Wireless Headphones Launched in India at Rs. 1,899

, 08 March 2019
The Boat Rockerz 480 feature an over-ear design and wireless connectivity

Highlights

  • The Boat Rockerz 480 are priced at Rs. 1,899
  • The headphones feature an over-ear design
  • They are part of Rockerz range of wireless headphones and earphones

Shoppers looking for affordable headphones and earphones in India tend to opt for Boat, with the company's range of products selling successfully online through popular e-commerce portals. Apart from earphones, the company also sells wireless speakers and other accessories. The latest launch from the Indian audio manufacturer is the Boat Rockerz 480, a pair of wireless over-ear headphones, that are priced at Rs. 1,899. The Rockerz 480 are now available on Amazon India, and are a part of the Rockerz range of wireless headphones and earphones.

The Boat Rockerz 480 have a 300mAh battery, with a claimed battery life of 10 hours on a single charge. The headphones have an over-ear design for a more comfortable and noise-isolating fit, and are powered by 40mm drivers. You also get a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz and Bluetooth 5.0 for a more stable connection.

The headphones also have on-board controls, and you have the option to connect a stereo cable for wired connectivity as well. The Boat Rockerz 480 can be charged using the Micro-USB port on the headset. The company has also included an LED indicator, which shows the status whether charging, pairing on in use. The Boat Rockerz 480 have a more comfortable alternative to the more affordable Boat Rockerz 400, which have an on-ear design.

Boat will face competition from the recently launched range of Ant Audio products, which also has options in the affordable wireless headphones segment. The affordable earphones segment recently received a big boost with the entry of Blaupunkt, which will also compete with Boat in the space.

Realme Buds, Mi Earphones, or others: Which are the best headphones under Rs. 1,000 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Ali Pardiwala
