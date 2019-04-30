Boat has seen some success in the affordable headphones and earphones space, and a lot of its products are among the top selling in their respective categories. A popular lineup from Boat is the Rockerz series, which is made up of affordable wireless headphones. The latest in the series is the Boat Rockerz 450, which is priced at Rs. 1,799. The new headphones feature an on-ear design and are a follow-up to the popular Boat Rockerz 400 affordable wireless headphones.

The Boat Rockerz 450 is powered by Bluetooth 4.2, and has a 300mAh battery that promises 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. The headphones have large earcups, but the flat surface on the inside means that the headset has an on-ear fit. The headphones also have controls for volume and playback. The headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers, and can also be used as a wired headset using an auxiliary cable.

The headphones also feature a matte black finish, and charge using a Micro-USB port. The Rockerz 450 is also claimed to have ‘extra powerful bass' and passive noise cancellation, which is to say noise isolation. It's worth pointing out that the auxiliary cable isn't provided with the headset, so if you do intend to use it as a wired headset, you'll have to invest in a decent auxiliary cable to do so.

The headphones are the successor to the Boat Rockerz 400, which are priced at Rs. 1,499. It's among the most affordable wireless headphones available today, and does offer decent bass and mids for the price.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.