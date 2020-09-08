Boat Rockerz 335 wireless neckband earphones have been launched in India, and will go on sale on September 9 priced at Rs. 1,999. The new Bluetooth earphones are among the most advanced in the company's range of wireless audio products, thanks to advanced Bluetooth codec support and a claim of class-leading battery life. At this price, the Boat Rockerz 335 will go up against the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, and will be available in three colour variants — red, yellow, and blue.

Boat Rockerz 335 price vs competition

At Rs. 1,999, the Boat Rockerz 335 is among the more expensive wireless neckband earphones from the company. At this price, the earphones will go up against options such as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and Oppo Enco M31. Users shopping in this price range might instead consider an affordable pair of true wireless earphones, such as the Redmi Earbuds S or the Realme Buds Q.

Boat Rockerz 335 specifications and features

The Boat Rockerz 335 comes with a claimed battery life of up to 30 hours of listening or calling per charge. This is far higher than what is offered by wireless neckband style earphones across price segments, and Boat will hope to win over a lot of buyers with this claim of class-leading battery life. There is also fast charging, offering up to 10 hours of listening with a 10-minute charge, and a total charge time of 40 minutes. Charging is through a USB Type-C port.

Apart from this, the Rockerz 335 earphones also feature support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec, as well as Qualcomm cVc environmental noise cancellation on voice calls. The earphones have 10mm drivers, with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Additionally, the earphones are IPX5 rated for water resistance. The Boat Rockerz 335 additionally has controls on the neckband of the headset itself.

