Boat Rockerz 335 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 30-Hour Battery Life Launched in India

The new Boat earphones feature aptX support and go on sale on September 9.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 September 2020 14:57 IST
The Boat Rockerz 335 is priced at Rs. 1,999

Highlights
  • The Boat Rockerz 335 headset is priced at Rs. 1,999
  • Qualcomm aptX support and up to 30 hours of battery life is claimed
  • Boat Rockerz 335 goes on sale on September 9

Boat Rockerz 335 wireless neckband earphones have been launched in India, and will go on sale on September 9 priced at Rs. 1,999. The new Bluetooth earphones are among the most advanced in the company's range of wireless audio products, thanks to advanced Bluetooth codec support and a claim of class-leading battery life. At this price, the Boat Rockerz 335 will go up against the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z, and will be available in three colour variants — red, yellow, and blue.

Boat Rockerz 335 price vs competition

At Rs. 1,999, the Boat Rockerz 335 is among the more expensive wireless neckband earphones from the company. At this price, the earphones will go up against options such as the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z and Oppo Enco M31. Users shopping in this price range might instead consider an affordable pair of true wireless earphones, such as the Redmi Earbuds S or the Realme Buds Q.

Boat Rockerz 335 specifications and features

The Boat Rockerz 335 comes with a claimed battery life of up to 30 hours of listening or calling per charge. This is far higher than what is offered by wireless neckband style earphones across price segments, and Boat will hope to win over a lot of buyers with this claim of class-leading battery life. There is also fast charging, offering up to 10 hours of listening with a 10-minute charge, and a total charge time of 40 minutes. Charging is through a USB Type-C port.

Apart from this, the Rockerz 335 earphones also feature support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec, as well as Qualcomm cVc environmental noise cancellation on voice calls. The earphones have 10mm drivers, with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity. Additionally, the earphones are IPX5 rated for water resistance. The Boat Rockerz 335 additionally has controls on the neckband of the headset itself.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat, Boat Rockerz 335, Bluetooth, Wireless Earphones, Boat Rockerz 400 Price, Boat Rockerz 400 Review
Ali Pardiwala
