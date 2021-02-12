Technology News
loading

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999

The new earphones are also IPX7 rated for water resistance.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 12 February 2021 12:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999

The new Boat earphones support the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec

Highlights
  • Boat has launched the Rockerz 255 Pro wireless earphones in India
  • The earphones have a USB Type-C port for charging
  • Qualcomm cVc environmental noise cancellation is also present

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,499. The new wireless earphones are touted as the most advanced neckband-style wireless earphones from Boat yet, with various premium features including IPX7 water resistance and support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec. The neckband-style wireless earphones will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499 on the company's own online store, and come in three colours - Active Black, Navy Blue, and Teal Green.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ price and availability

The Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ will be available for Rs. 1,499 as an introductory price at launch, when purchased through the Boat online store. As with other Boat products, the Rockerz 255 Pro+ will likely also be available across major e-commerce portals in the coming weeks.

At this price, the headset is among the most affordable in the neckband-style wireless earphones segment, and will go up against competition from other affordable players in the space including Realme, Redmi, and Noise. Boat has a strong position in the Indian market, with competitive pricing and rich feature sets making it a favourite among buyers.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ specifications and features

The Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ is a neckband-style wireless in-ear headset, and is powered by a Qualcomm chipset with Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. This enables two key Qualcomm technologies on the headset - support for the aptX Bluetooth codec for high-resolution audio transmission, and Qualcomm cVc environmental noise cancellation for better voice performance on calls. The earphones also have a USB Type-C port for charging, with support for fast charging that promises 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging, and a claimed battery life of 40 hours per charge.

For sound, the Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, and the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs are also supported in addition to Qualcomm aptX. There is also IPX7 water resistance, making the earphones ideal for outdoor and exercise use. Voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri, dual pairing, and magnetic linking of the earbuds are also present on the headset.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat, Boat Rockerz 255 Pro, Qualcomm, Qualcomm aptX, Bluetooth, Wireless earphones, Qualcomm cVc
Ali Pardiwala
Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Google Photos Getting Updated Video Editor on Android, Pixel-Exclusive Features for Google One Subscribers

Related Stories

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Approached Pinterest in Recent Months About Potential Deal: Report
  2. Google Photos Bringing Pixel-Exclusive Features to Google One Subscribers
  3. Koo App "Leaking Users' Personal Data," Claims French Hacker
  4. Nokia 5.4, Nokia 3.4 With 4,000mAh Batteries Launched in India
  5. Realme Narzo 30 Pro Specifications, Images Leak via Purported Listing
  6. WhatsApp Testing Log Out Feature for Better Multi-Device Support: Report
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro Rumoured to Have a 4,500mAh Battery
  9. Samsung Galaxy M62, Galaxy A32 4G, Galaxy A52 Support Pages Go Live
  10. Here’s How to Download Your TikTok Videos
#Latest Stories
  1. Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Casts Steve Toussaint, Eve Best, Rhys Ifans, Sonoya Mizuno
  2. Moto E6i With Tiger SC9863A SoC, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999
  4. 'Matrix'-Style Bracelets May Turn Humans Into Batteries by Converting Body Heat Into Energy
  5. Google Photos Getting Updated Video Editor on Android, Pixel-Exclusive Features for Google One Subscribers
  6. Bumble CEO Whitney Wolfe Herd Becomes a Rare Female Billionaire Following IPO
  7. Justice League Snyder Cut Trailer Coming February 14. Here's a Teaser for the Trailer
  8. Bitcoin Climbs to All-Time High as Wall Street Player BNY Mellon Jumps on Cryptocurrency Bandwagon
  9. Instagram Blocks Robert F. Kennedy Jr Over COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation
  10. Samsung Galaxy M62, Galaxy A32 4G, Galaxy A52 Support Pages Go Live; Galaxy A52 5G May Feature 120Hz Display
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com