Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 2,999

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,499. The new wireless earphones are touted as the most advanced neckband-style wireless earphones from Boat yet, with various premium features including IPX7 water resistance and support for the Qualcomm aptX Bluetooth codec. The neckband-style wireless earphones will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499 on the company's own online store, and come in three colours - Active Black, Navy Blue, and Teal Green.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ price and availability

The Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ will be available for Rs. 1,499 as an introductory price at launch, when purchased through the Boat online store. As with other Boat products, the Rockerz 255 Pro+ will likely also be available across major e-commerce portals in the coming weeks.

At this price, the headset is among the most affordable in the neckband-style wireless earphones segment, and will go up against competition from other affordable players in the space including Realme, Redmi, and Noise. Boat has a strong position in the Indian market, with competitive pricing and rich feature sets making it a favourite among buyers.

Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ specifications and features

The Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ is a neckband-style wireless in-ear headset, and is powered by a Qualcomm chipset with Bluetooth 5 for connectivity. This enables two key Qualcomm technologies on the headset - support for the aptX Bluetooth codec for high-resolution audio transmission, and Qualcomm cVc environmental noise cancellation for better voice performance on calls. The earphones also have a USB Type-C port for charging, with support for fast charging that promises 10 hours of playback with 10 minutes of charging, and a claimed battery life of 40 hours per charge.

For sound, the Boat Rockerz 255 Pro+ earphones have 10mm dynamic drivers, and the SBC and AAC Bluetooth codecs are also supported in addition to Qualcomm aptX. There is also IPX7 water resistance, making the earphones ideal for outdoor and exercise use. Voice assistants including Google Assistant and Siri, dual pairing, and magnetic linking of the earbuds are also present on the headset.

Which are the best truly wireless earphones under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.