  Boat Leads TWS Earphones Shipment in India in Q3 2021, Market Saw 8 Million Units Shipped: Counterpoint

Boat Leads TWS Earphones Shipment in India in Q3 2021, Market Saw 8 Million Units Shipped: Counterpoint

Boat was the market leader with 35.8 percent market share in TWS earphones shipment.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 3 November 2021 12:17 IST
Boat Leads TWS Earphones Shipment in India in Q3 2021, Market Saw 8 Million Units Shipped: Counterpoint

Photo Credit: Pexels/ Michael Burrows

Boat's success is linked to its integrated marketing strategy and multiple value-for-money offerings

Highlights
  • The rise in shipments can be linked to multiple e-commerce sale events
  • There was an increased emphasis on Active Noise Cancellation, gaming
  • Many brands have had significant impact on TWS shipments in India

The true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones shipment in India has seen an exponential year-on-year (YoY) growth in the third quarter of 2021, Counterpoint research shows. The market has risen 55 percent since Q3 2020 to reach eight million units shipped in total. As per Counterpoint, Boat has the maximum share in the market at 35.8 percent, with Realme and Noise following it at 8.1 and 7.7 percent market share, respectively. As per the research, all the tech giants pushed big amounts of inventory into various retail channels due to the festive season.

As per Counterpoint's latest research, India's TWS market has seen a stark rise in shipments in Q3 2021 with shipments amounting close to eight million units. The research states that "there was an increased emphasis on Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and gaming."

As per the research, Boat has captured 35.8 percent share of the overall TWS market in India. Boat's success is linked to its integrated marketing strategy, multiple launches, and value-for-money offerings. Multiple sale events like Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon Prime Day Sale, and Boathead Days sale. Boat Airdopes 131 have been the best seller and has breached the one-million milestone for units shipped.

Realme followed Boat and had 8.1 percent market share and its second position was granted by Realme Buds Air 2 and Realme Buds Q2 Neo sales. As per counterpoint, the Chinese tech giant stood at the top spot in the price bracket of Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 4,999. It is followed closely by Noise with a market share of 7.7 percent. Counterpoint notes that Noise's growth from the fourth spot to third is due to its multiple offerings in the low-price segment.

Apple took the fourth spot with 7.6 percent market share. Counterpoint lists multiple reasons for the US-based tech giant's growth in India. The Apple Days sale, Back to School promotion scheme, and bundling free AirPods with iPhone 12 series helped it achieve 67 percent YoY growth. The fifth spot was taken by Boult Audio with 5.3 percent market share.

Counterpoint also noted some notable brands that have also had a significant impact in India's TWS market. They include Dizo, Nothing, Truke, Oppo, OnePlus, and Samsung. Dizo was the fastest growing new entrant in the market, while Nothing was on the podium in the premium TWS segment. Samsung also boosted its shipments by bundling the Galaxy Buds 2 for free with the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 smartphones.


Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • Design / Comfort
  • Audio Quality
  • Battery Life
  • Value For Money
  • Good
  • Affordable active noise cancellation 
  • Stable connectivity, AAC codec support 
  • Excellent app on Android, Google Fast Pair support 
  • Clean sound, strong bass
  • Bad
  • Unreliable controls 
  • No app support for iOS yet 
  • Not much detail, dull sound at low volumes 
  • Shrill highs 
Read detailed Realme Buds Air 2 True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones review
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments











 
 

