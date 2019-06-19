Technology News
  Boat Bassheads 950 Wired Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,299

Boat Bassheads 950 Wired Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,299

The headphones also have a built-in microphone for hands-free calling

Updated: 19 June 2019 12:36 IST
Boat Bassheads 950 Wired Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,299

The headphones have 3.5mm connectivity and detachable wires

Highlights
  • The Boat Bassheads 950 are priced at Rs. 1,299
  • The on-ear headphones have a detachable cable and microphone
  • The headphones are among Boat’s most affordable on-ear options

Affordable audio brand Boat has quickly risen to become one of the most popular options in India, particularly online where its products are listed and sold on all major e-commerce retailers. Boat's entry level lineup is Bassheads, which includes the affordable Bassheads 100 and Bassheads 225 earphones. The company has now launched its latest product, the Bassheads 950 on-ear headphones. The new wired headphones are priced at Rs. 1,299, and are available now across Boat's retail channels.

The Boat Bassheads 950 is part of the entry-level lineup from the Indian audio manufacturer, which includes the Boat Bassheads 100 and Boat Bassheads 225. The headphones feature 3.5mm connectivity, and have detachable audio cables for easy storage when not in use. The Boat Bassheads 950 headphones have a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

In terms of design, the headphones have a metallic finish, and soft padding on the ear cups and headband. Additionally, the headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers for sound, and come in two colour options - Black and Silver. The headphones are among the most affordable on-ear options from Boat, and sit right below the wireless Rockers range, which includes the Rs. 1,499 Boat Rockers 400.

Boat has been on a launch spree of late, with new products launching every few weeks. Recent products launched by the company include the Boat Airdopes 411 truly wireless earphones and the Boat Stone 1400 wireless speaker, both of which were launched last month.

Comments

Further reading: Boat, Boat Bassheads 950, Headphones
Ali Pardiwala

Ali has over eight years of experience in the technology space, specialising in writing about all kinds of audio gear and TVs. He’s reviewed all kinds of headphones, speakers, audio gear, and televisions over the years, and is the in-house expert on all gadgets with screens and audio drivers. He is of the firm belief that truly wireless earphones are the future, and will always recommend a 4K TV, but not necessarily a smart TV. In his spare time, Ali likes to watch TV shows and movies ...More

Boat Bassheads 950 Wired Headphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 1,299
