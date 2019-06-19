Affordable audio brand Boat has quickly risen to become one of the most popular options in India, particularly online where its products are listed and sold on all major e-commerce retailers. Boat's entry level lineup is Bassheads, which includes the affordable Bassheads 100 and Bassheads 225 earphones. The company has now launched its latest product, the Bassheads 950 on-ear headphones. The new wired headphones are priced at Rs. 1,299, and are available now across Boat's retail channels.

The Boat Bassheads 950 is part of the entry-level lineup from the Indian audio manufacturer, which includes the Boat Bassheads 100 and Boat Bassheads 225. The headphones feature 3.5mm connectivity, and have detachable audio cables for easy storage when not in use. The Boat Bassheads 950 headphones have a frequency response range of 20-20,000Hz, and a built-in microphone for hands-free calling.

In terms of design, the headphones have a metallic finish, and soft padding on the ear cups and headband. Additionally, the headphones have 40mm dynamic drivers for sound, and come in two colour options - Black and Silver. The headphones are among the most affordable on-ear options from Boat, and sit right below the wireless Rockers range, which includes the Rs. 1,499 Boat Rockers 400.

Boat has been on a launch spree of late, with new products launching every few weeks. Recent products launched by the company include the Boat Airdopes 411 truly wireless earphones and the Boat Stone 1400 wireless speaker, both of which were launched last month.