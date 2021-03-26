Technology News
Boat Airdopes 621 TWS Earphones With Up to 150-Hour Battery, IPX7 Rating Launched in India

Boat Airdopes 621 TWS earphones case can be used as a power bank.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 March 2021 16:38 IST
Photo Credit: Boat

Boat Airdopes 621 TWS earphones’ case packs a 2,600mAh battery

Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes 621 TWS earphones feature Bluetooth v5.0
  • The case of the earphones have a digital screen
  • Boat Airdopes 621 TWS earphones feature IWP Technology

Boat Airdopes 621 true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones have been launched in India. The earphones are claimed to offer up to 150 hours of total playback time. The company says that the case of the earphones can also work as a power bank, and the audio device comes with features such as boAt's IWP technology for fast pairing. Other features include Boat Signature Sound, Bluetooth v5.0, tuned bass drivers as well as support for Google Assistant and Apple's Siri voice assistant.

Boat Airdopes 621 price, availability

The Boat Airdopes 621 earphones are available at an introductory offer price of Rs. 2,999 on Amazon as well as the company's website. The earphones are offered in Active Black and White Frost colour options.

Boat Airdopes 621 specifications

Boat Airdopes 621 earphones are claimed to offer a total of 150 hours of playback. Each earbud is said to offer up to 5.5 hours of battery life on a single charge, and comes equipped with a 35mAh battery. The case packs a 2,600mAh battery, which can be charged via a USB Type-C port. Boat says that the case can be fully charged in 5-7 hours of time, and a quick 5-minute charging is claimed to offer an hour's battery life. Furthermore, the case can be used as a power bank, and it features a digital screen that shows the remaining battery.

The Boat Airdopes 621 offer touch controls, and feature IWP Technology that helps in instant pairing as soon as the case is opened. They are equipped with 6mm moving coil drivers, and come with Bluetooth v5.0 that allows for a strong connection over a distance of 10 metres. The earphones are IPX7-certified for water and sweat resistance. They feature support for Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant for hands-free control.

Some important changes are taking place with Orbital podcast. We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Boat Airdopes 621 TWS, Boat Airdopes 621 TWS price in India, Boat Airdopes 621 TWS Specifications, Boat
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Asus AiO V241 All-in-One Desktop PC With 11th-Gen Intel Core i5 CPU, Full-HD Display Launched in India
