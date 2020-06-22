Technology News
loading

Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs. 2,999

Boat Airdopes are available in Active Black colour only, featuring a copper finish

By Aditya Shenoy | Updated: 22 June 2020 19:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs. 2,999

Boat Airdopes 511V2 are priced at Rs. 2,999

Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes 511V2 have an in-ear design
  • Each earbud sports a 60mAh battery
  • Boat Airdopes 511V2 have support for Bluetooth 5.0

Accessory manufacturer Boat has launched a new pair of true wireless earphones called the Airdopes 511V2. These new wireless earbuds are available in a single colour variant only called Active Black and have a copper finish which isn't very common in the market. Boat Airdopes 511V2 have an in-ear design with an elongated stem that sits outside the ear canal. Boat is targeting a young consumer base with these True Wireless earbuds and has priced it aggressively in the market.

Boat Airdopes 511V2 price

The Boat Airdopes 511V2 are priced at Rs. 2,999 in India and are available in a single Active Black colour variant only. They are currently on sale via Amazon India.

Boat Airdopes 511V2 specifications

These True Wireless earbuds sport 6mm drivers that have a frequency range of 20Hz-20KHz. They have support for Bluetooth 5.0 and has a range of 10 meters. These earbuds are fairly light as they weigh 5.5g each. The Boat Airdopes 511V2 pack four microphones and are IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. Each earbud has a 60mAh battery while the case packs a 500mAh battery. Boat claims that the case can charge these earbuds four times giving them 24 hours of playback time combined. The playback time for the earbuds alone is 6 hours.

Boat says that each earbud has a multifunctional button than can be used to control audio playback and the volume. The Boat Airdopes 511V2 have Boat's Instant Wake N' Pair (IWP) function that allows Airdopes 511V2 to pair to a phone just by opening the case. The charging case is capable of 10W charging and takes about 2 hours to charge completely.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat, Boat Airdopes 511V2
Aditya Shenoy Aditya Shenoy writes reviews smartphones, wearables, headphones and speakers for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. Aditya is a reviewer for Gadgets 360 and has written extensively about smartphones, software updates, and upcoming devices. Aditya is available on Twitter at @adishenoy, and you can mail him at adityashenoy@ndtv.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Jio Fiber Users Can Now Watch Movies, Shows on Zee5 Premium for Free
OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Launch Teased by Company’s Co-Founders Along With Hashtag #NewBeginnings

Related Stories

Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola One Fusion+ Review
  2. Vu Cinema Smart TV 32-Inch and 43-Inch Variants Launched in India
  3. OnePlus Z Spotted on TUV Rheinland Site, Co-Founder Teases Launch
  4. Government Denies Banning 14 Chinese Apps From Google Play, Apple App Store
  5. Sony Launches Two New Bravia Televisions With HDR Support
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 to Go Back on Sale in India With Revised Price
  7. Broadband May Get Cheaper as Govt. Reportedly Proposes a Licence Fee Cut
  8. Realme Narzo 10A 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Model Launched in India
  9. Realme C11 Specifications and Design Tipped in Leaked Poster
  10. Oppo A11k With Dual Rear Cameras Debuts in India
#Latest Stories
  1. WWDC 2020 Keynote to Unveil iOS 14, macOS 10.16, More: Live Updates of Apple Event
  2. OnePlus Z aka OnePlus Nord Launch Teased by Company’s Co-Founders Along With Hashtag #NewBeginnings
  3. Boat Airdopes 511V2 True Wireless Earbuds Launched in India at Rs. 2,999
  4. Jio Fiber Users Can Now Watch Movies, Shows on Zee5 Premium for Free
  5. Broadband Services for Indian Households May Get Cheaper as Government Said to Propose a Licence Fee Cut
  6. AirPods 3 Design to Resemble AirPods Pro, Launch in First Half of 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Virgin Galactic, NASA to Develop Develop Program for Private Missions to ISS
  8. WWDC 2020: Apple to Update Developers, Possibly Signal Split From Intel
  9. Nokia to Cut a Third of Jobs at French Arm Alcatel-Lucent
  10. Sony Bravia KD-55X7002G, KDL-43W6603 Smart TVs With HDR, X-Reality Pro Launched in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com