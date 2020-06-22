Accessory manufacturer Boat has launched a new pair of true wireless earphones called the Airdopes 511V2. These new wireless earbuds are available in a single colour variant only called Active Black and have a copper finish which isn't very common in the market. Boat Airdopes 511V2 have an in-ear design with an elongated stem that sits outside the ear canal. Boat is targeting a young consumer base with these True Wireless earbuds and has priced it aggressively in the market.

Boat Airdopes 511V2 price

The Boat Airdopes 511V2 are priced at Rs. 2,999 in India and are available in a single Active Black colour variant only. They are currently on sale via Amazon India.

Boat Airdopes 511V2 specifications

These True Wireless earbuds sport 6mm drivers that have a frequency range of 20Hz-20KHz. They have support for Bluetooth 5.0 and has a range of 10 meters. These earbuds are fairly light as they weigh 5.5g each. The Boat Airdopes 511V2 pack four microphones and are IPX4 rated for dust and water resistance. Each earbud has a 60mAh battery while the case packs a 500mAh battery. Boat claims that the case can charge these earbuds four times giving them 24 hours of playback time combined. The playback time for the earbuds alone is 6 hours.

Boat says that each earbud has a multifunctional button than can be used to control audio playback and the volume. The Boat Airdopes 511V2 have Boat's Instant Wake N' Pair (IWP) function that allows Airdopes 511V2 to pair to a phone just by opening the case. The charging case is capable of 10W charging and takes about 2 hours to charge completely.