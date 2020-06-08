Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499

Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499

Boat Airdopes 441 earphones are IPX7 rated for water resistance.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 8 June 2020 11:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499

Boat’s latest true wireless earphones come with Bluetooth 5.0

Highlights
  • The Boat Airdopes 441 is available to buy now
  • The earphones are available in five colour options
  • Charging is through a USB Type-C port

Affordable audio brand Boat has launched its latest product, the Boat Airdopes 411 true wireless earphones. Priced at Rs. 2,499, the Boat Airdopes 411 are available now on Amazon, and will add to the growing competition in the affordable true wireless earphones segment thanks to its feature set and pricing. The new earphones are available in five colour options, of which two are currently available and the other three will be launched in the coming weeks. There are other modern specifications and features on the earphones as well.

Boat Airdopes 441 specifications

The Boat Airdopes 441 are the latest product in the Airdopes range of true wireless earphones from Boat, and come with better features while maintaining the affordable pricing that is the forte of the Indian audio brand. The earphones feature Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity, and are powered by 6mm dynamic drivers. There is also IPX7 water resistance on the earphones, making them suitable for all kinds of outdoor and fitness use; this will be particularly useful as India heads into the monsoon season this month.

Boat Airdopes 441 price in India vs the competition

At Rs. 2,499, the Boat Airdopes 441 is a bit more expensive than the recently launched Rs. 1,799 Redmi Earbuds S. However, Boat hopes to win over customers with better features, including USB Type-C charging and up to 25 hours of battery life, as well as better water resistance and colour options. There is also a feature called ‘Insta Wake N' Pair' which is said to offer faster connectivity when opening the lid of the charging case.

The earphones are also a significant step up over the Boat Airdopes 411 which was launched last year for Rs. 2,999. Boat is a popular brand in the affordable audio space, competing with other Indian and international audio manufacturers in segments that includes wireless earphones and headphones, true wireless earphones, and portable wireless speakers.

With the entry of Xiaomi into the true wireless audio space and its commercial success with the Redmi Earbuds S, brands such as Boat will face tougher competition going forward. Other major electronics brands such as Realme and OnePlus have also looked at audio as a key growth segment, apart from smartphones.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat, Boat Airdopes 441, True wireless earphones, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly&nbspwritten about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do ...More
Zuckerberg-Funded Scientists: Rein in Hate on Facebook
Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets

Related Stories

Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen, LTE Option Launched in India
  2. Jio Offers Free Disney+ Hotstar VIP Subscription to Its Prepaid Users
  3. OnePlus Set to Bring Affordable Smart TVs to India on July 2
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite to Launch in India on June 8
  5. Vivo Y50 to Launch in India on June 10, Flipkart Listing Reveals
  6. BSNL Launches Rs. 365 Prepaid Recharge Plan With Year-Long Validity
  7. Samsung Galaxy A31 With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India
  8. Mi Notebook Launch on June 11: What We Know So Far
  9. OnePlus 8 vs Mi 10 5G: Which Is the Best 'Value Flagship' Phone in India?
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 9 Detailed by Retailer Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Microsoft's Your Phone App on Windows 10 Gets Controls for Music Playing on Android Phones
  2. Oppo Enco W51 True Wireless Earphones Launched
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite With S Pen Integration, Dolby Atmos 3D Sound Launched in India
  4. iPhone 11 Pro, Pro Max Users Report Strange 'Green Tint' on Display
  5. Xiaomi Teases to Launch New Mi Electric Toothbrush in India With ‘Pro Cleaning’
  6. Dropbox Passwords Is a New Password Manager Currently in Early Access
  7. Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling Draws Backlash for Anti-Transgender Tweets
  8. Boat Airdopes 441 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 2,499
  9. Zuckerberg-Funded Scientists: Rein in Hate on Facebook
  10. Facebook Working on Dark Mode, Coronavirus Tracker, and More for Android App: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com