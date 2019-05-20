With truly wireless earphones gaining popularity, a lot of brands are launching their options. While some of the earliest options in this category have been priced at a premium, the segment has become a lot more affordable in the past few months. The latest affordable option is the Boat Airdopes 411, a pair of truly wireless earphones priced at Rs. 2,999. The truly wireless earphones are available now on Amazon, and is part of the Airdopes range from Boat that also includes the Airdopes 211 earphones.

The new Boat Airdopes 411 headset features better battery life than the Boat Airdopes 211, which was launched in February this year. The earbuds each have 50mAh batteries, while the charging case has a 500mAh battery, promising over four charges of the earbuds. The earbuds themselves promises 3.5 hours of battery life per full charge.

The Airdopes 411 feature Bluetooth 5.0, and have 6mm dynamic drivers. Apart from this, the earphones are IPX4-rated for water resistance, and have integrated controls for playback and volume along with the ability to trigger the voice assistant on a paired smartphone. The charging case itself comes with indicator lights to show the battery level, which is an improvement over the Boat Airdopes 211.

Priced slightly higher at Rs. 2,999, the Boat Airdopes 411 offers some improvement over the Airdopes 211, which is priced at Rs. 2,499. The new earphones go against various competitors in the affordable truly wireless segment, as well as slightly more expensive options such as the Blaupunkt BTW01.

Which are the best budget Bluetooth earphones and headphones in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.