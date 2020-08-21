Technology News
loading

Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299

Boat Airdopes 131 closely resemble the OnePlus Buds.

By Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 21 August 2020 11:50 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299

Boat Airdopes 131 feature USB Type-C charging

Highlights
  • Boat Airdopes 131 go on sale via Flipkart from August 22
  • The earphones feature USB Type-C charging
  • Boat recently launched the Airdopes 441 for Rs. 2,499

Boat Airdopes 131 true wireless earphones have been launched in India, priced at Rs. 1,299. The new true wireless earphones are the latest from Indian affordable audio brand Boat that sells various personal audio products in the country through the online-first model, including wired and wireless headphones, true wireless earphones, wireless speakers, soundbars, and more. The Boat Airdopes 131 will go on sale on Flipkart from August 22 onwards and will be available in three colours - black, blue, and pink.

Boat Airdopes 131 price, availability, competition

Boat Airdopes 131 are priced in India at Rs. 1,299 and will be up for purchase via Flipkart. At Rs. 1,299, the Boat Airdopes go up against popular recent launches, including the Redmi Earbuds S priced at Rs. 1,799 and Realme Buds Q at Rs. 1,999. Boat hopes to win over buyers with its strong pricing, and those looking for the more comfortable outer-ear fit may also be interested in this headset.

Although among the more affordable options, the Boat Airdopes 131 are a bit more expensive than the Truke Fit Pro that are priced at Rs. 999 and also offer USB Type-C charging. Boat itself launched the Airdopes 441 for Rs. 2,499 that offer features such as IPX6 water resistance and better battery life.

Boat Airdopes 131 specifications and features

Among the most affordable true wireless earphones from Boat, the Airdopes 131 feature USB Type-C charging – among the most affordable options to feature the newer charging port – along with a claimed battery life of up to three hours on the earphones, and an additional four charges in the case for a total of up to 15 hours of use per charge cycle. The earphones feature ‘Insta Wake-n-Pair' that allows them to connect to a previously paired smartphone instantly when the lid of the charging case is opened.

The earphones use Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and support voice assistant functionality, invoking the default voice assistant on your smartphone. The Boat Airdopes 131 have 13mm dynamic drivers and an outer-ear fit, closely resembling the recently launched OnePlus Buds when it comes to the design of the earphones.

How to find the best deals during online sales? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Boat, Boat Airdopes 131, True Wireless earphones, Boat Airdopes 131 Price, Boat Airdopes 131 Price in India, Boat Airdopes 131 Features, Boat Airdopes 131 Specifications, Flipkart, Bluetooth
Ali Pardiwala Ali Pardiwala writes about audio and video devices for Gadgets 360 out of Mumbai, and has covered the industry for a decade now. Ali is a Senior Reviewer for Gadgets 360, where he has regularly written about televisions, home entertainment, and mobile gaming as well. He is a firm believer in 4K and HDR on televisions, and believes that true wireless earphones are the future of the personal audio industry. Ali is available on Twitter as @AliusPardius and on email at alip@ndtv.com, so do send in ...More
Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman in The Flash Movie

Related Stories

Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
  2. Oppo F17 Pro Teased to Launch in India With a 7.48mm Thin Design
  3. Redmi 9 Specifications Leak Online Ahead of India Launch
  4. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro May Launch in India Soon
  5. These Xiaomi Phones Will Be Able to Remove Banned Chinese Apps
  6. Realme Youth Days Sale to Begin August 24: Price Cuts on Realme 6, More
  7. Oppo A53 2020 Launched With Snapdragon 460 SoC: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy M51 Tipped to Come With Snapdragon 730 SoC
  9. Redmi 9 Prime Review
  10. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
#Latest Stories
  1. Ben Affleck Will Return as Batman in The Flash Movie
  2. Boat Airdopes 131 True Wireless Earphones Launched, Priced at Rs. 1,299
  3. Redmi 9 to Be Sold via Amazon in India; Specifications and Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. Lucifer Season 5 Releases 12:30pm On Netflix in India
  5. Chandrayaan-2 Completes a Year in Moon Orbit, Has Adequate Fuel for 7 Years More: ISRO
  6. Realme 7, Realme 7 Pro Expected to Launch in India Soon
  7. LG K31 With Dual Rear Cameras, 3,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Oppo A53 2020 With Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Facebook Summoned on September 2 by Parliamentary Panel on IT Over Social Media Misuse
  10. Space Sector Reforms Not Aimed at Privatising ISRO, Says Chairman K Sivan
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com