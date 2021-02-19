Technology News
Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA Soundbar With Dolby Atmos 3D, Bluetooth 5.0 Launched in India

Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA will be available starting tomorrow, February 20, via Flipkart and the company website.

By Vineet Washington | Updated: 19 February 2021 14:52 IST
Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA comes with a wired subwoofer

Highlights
  • Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA comes with HDMI ARC support
  • The soundbar comes with a remote control
  • Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA offers 200W sound output

Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA soundbar has launched in India and boasts of impressive features like Dolby Atmos support and 2.1.2 channel surround sound. Aavante Bar 4000DA is the latest addition to the company's Aavante Bar series, and its most expensive offering to date. It comes with Bluetooth connectivity and HDMI ARC support. The Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA soundbar comes with a total of seven drivers that offers an immersive experience as well as a master remote control that makes it easier to adjust various settings.

Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA price in India, availability

The Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA soundbar comes at an introductory price of Rs. 14,999 and will be available for purchase from Flipkart and Boat's official website starting tomorrow, February 20 at 12am. It should be noted that the Boat website lists Rs. 24,990 as the price tag for Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA, that could be the final retail price once the introductory period is over.

Boat Aavante Bar 4000DA specifications, features

Aavante Bar 4000DA from Boat has a 2.1.2 soundbar with subwoofer configuration and a wired 60W subwoofer. It uses Digital Audio Power Amplifier drivers and there are seven in total. There are four 2.25-inch drivers, two 2-inch drivers, and one 6.5-inch driver. These drivers deliver 30W, 10W, and 60W output, respectively, where the 60W output comes from the subwoofer. The soundbar has a frequency response range of 80Hz to 20,000Hz and total power output of 200W.

For connectivity, you get Bluetooth 5.0 with a range of eight to 10 metres, auxiliary connection, USB port, optical port, and HDMI with Audio Return Channel (ARC) feature. Aavante Bar 4000DA comes with Dolby Atmos 3D technology and a master remote control. It allows you to pair Bluetooth devices, mute/ unmute, play/ pause, adjust bass/ treble/ volume, and change tracks, along with other controls to make the listening experience more convenient. It runs on two AAA batteries.

Aavante Bar 4000DA is also wall mountable. The soundbar measures 960x74x94mm and the subwoofer measures 367x314x190mm.

Speaker Type Soundbar
Features Bluetooth
Colour Black
Connection Wired
Power Output 200W
Vineet Washington
